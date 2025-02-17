Eric Chelle has continued to scout for the best players ahead of the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Super Eagles coach could miss out on Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri who is being monitored by England boss Thomas Tuchel

Nwaneri has featured for England youth teams, but can still represent the Nigerian senior team through his parents

There are reports that England are preparing to extend a national team invitation to youngster Ethan Nwaneri, who has been impressive for Premier League club Arsenal.

Nwaneri, who is eligible to represent Nigeria, has already featured for England's U16, U17 and U19 national teams.

Should England manager Thomas Tuchel hand the 17-year-old an invite, it would shut down Nigeria's hopes of snapping him up.

England boss Thomas Tuchel is monitoring Nathan Nwaneri's international situation. Photo: Shaun Botterill.

The Super Eagles' head coach Eric Chelle reportedly asked former Arsenal star Alex Iwobi to convince the winger to choose Nigeria.

Nwaneri has scored seven goals and registered one assist in 24 matches across all competitions for the Gunners this season.

His impressive performances have attracted Thomas Tuchel who seems desperate to overtake Nigeria in the race for the star.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano disclosed via his YouTube Channel that the Three Lions boss is monitoring the youngster.

Romano also suggested Tuchel is monitoring Arsenal's Lewis-Skelly, with ongoing discussions about calling them up to the senior squad.

He said, as per All Nigeria Soccer:

"Arsenal is making progress on news contract for Lewis Skelly and Nwaneri. Nwaneri is great, this boy is incredible also Lewis-Skelly.

"I can guaranty to you that Thomas Tuchel is following these two players for the future of England especially Lewis-Skelly in March could be involved in the squad for England national team."

"It is not guaranteed yet but it is a just an idea they are discussing internally Thomas Tuchel and his coaching staff."

England take on Albania and Latvia when the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers return in March.

England-born players Fikayo Tomori, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Tammy Abraham, Dele Alli and Eberechi Eze, all opted to ditch Nigeria.

NFF yet to approach Nwaneri

Legit.ng earlier reported that officials of the Nigeria Football Federation are yet to reach out to Nwaneri in order to secure his allegiance.

While Obi Nwaneri is familiar with Iwobi from his time at Arsenal, reports suggest that the two have never spoken directly about Ethan’s international future.

Nwaneri's future remains uncertain, with England also monitoring his situation.

Source: Legit.ng