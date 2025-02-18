Ademola Lookman has been injured for Atalanta before the UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona

The reigning African Footballer of the Year was expected to return from injury to full action at the end of February

Lookman has been spotted in full training ahead of the Champions League playoff clash against Club Brugge tonight

Ademola Lookman is nearing his return to action after recovering from a knee injury as he was spotted in full team training with his Atalanta teammates.

Lookman has been injured since the eve of the final match day of the UEFA Champions League group stage, which Atalanta drew against Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

Ademola Lookman training with his Atalanta teammates. Photo by Piero Cruciatti/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The club confirmed he suffered a knee injury and will not return to action until the end of February, a significant miss for the Europa League holders.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Gian Piero Gasperini's team won only once in six games when the Super Eagles forward got injured, the 5-0 victory over Hellas Verona.

Lookman spotted in Atalanta training

There were expectations that Lookman would return to action against Cagliari in the league, but he was not named in the squad for the 0-0 draw at the Gewiss Stadium.

As seen in videos shared on social media by journalist Giulia Mazzoleni, the reigning African Footballer of the Year was spotted in full-team training alongside Sead Kolasinac, who has also been injured.

The club confirmed this after he featured walking out onto that training pitch in the video the club shared on its official Instagram page.

This gives a significant boost to Gasperini ahead of the UCL knockout playoffs second leg match against Club Brugge, having lost the first leg 2-1 in Belgium.

The Italian Serie A side have to win by at least a two-goal margin to progress to the next round, and Lookman's return to action boosts their chances of victory.

Gasperini, during his pre-match conference alongside Davide Zappacosta, confirmed that the Nigerian superstar has been called up for the match, though it remains unclear how many minutes he will get.

Gasperini admits Atalanta miss Lookman

Legit.ng previously reported that Gasperini admitted that Atalanta missed Lookman after the team suffered a 1-0 loss and were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Bologna.

The Italian head coach claimed that the team has struggled in some areas with the absence of one of their best players this season and in the past two years.

