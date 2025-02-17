Ademola Lookman has shown signs of recovery following his participation in his club’s training with his teammates

Atalanta lost a crucial match against Brugge in the Champions League playoff following the absence of the prolific winger

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will be worried over the fitness level of the playmaker ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

It remains uncertain if Ademola Lookman will regain full fitness in time for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Lookman could miss out on Atalanta's upcoming UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash against Club Brugge.

His injury concerns have left both his national team and club in limbo, raising questions about his fitness for both international and club commitments in the coming weeks.

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman is battling to regain full fitness ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman’s absence felt

Lookman has been a key player for Atalanta this season, especially in the Champions League, where he shares the role of the team’s joint-highest goalscorer.

According to Tribuna, the former Everton player has missed five games for the Italian club, including their defeat at the hands of Brugge in the first leg of the Champions League playoff.

His pace, dribbling ability, and understanding with teammates Mateo Retegui and Charles De Ketelaere have made him a vital part of their attacking setup per FootballItalia.

Without him, Atalanta lose an essential attacking threat.

Despite the injury concerns, Lookman has shown signs of recovery.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup winner participated in partial training with his teammates ahead of the second leg against Club Brugge.

Atalanta’s medical team remains hopeful that he will be ready for action, but a late fitness test will ultimately determine if he is fit to play in the crucial return fixture.

More trouble for the Super Eagles.

Ademola Lookman’s injury has cast doubt on his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

According to the BBC, Eric Chelle will face a major challenge in his managerial career when he takes charge of the Super Eagles for the qualifiers in March.

The 2024 CAF player of the year was pivotal for the Super Eagles at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring three goals at the continental showpiece EuroSports.

The coach will need to closely monitor the winger’s fitness and await updates from Atalanta’s medical team before making any decisions.

He picked up a knee injury during Atalanta’s Serie A match against Como in January.

According to SuperSport, the 27-year-old forward injured the lateral joint in his right knee while training with his club.

His absence has been a significant blow to Atalanta, as he has netted 14 goals and provided six assists so far this season.

Additionally, he scored a hat-trick in last season's Europa League final, helping secure a victory over German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Eric Chelle prepares for World Cup qualifiers

Legit.ng earlier reported the six Super Eagles players Eric Chelle must call up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

With Ademola Lookman’s availability uncertain, Chelle will need to persuade other potential Super Eagles stars to commit their allegiance to Nigeria.

The pressure is now mounting on the Malian coach to silence his critics in his first major task.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng