Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has emerged as the top assist provider in Ligue 1 this season, outshining several high-profile players, including Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele.

The 29-year-old winger’s creativity and vision have played a crucial role in Nantes’ attacking success, making him one of the French league’s standout performers.

With seven assists, Simon is level with PSG’s Joao Neves at the top of the rankings, surpassing notable names like Rayan Cherki, Gaetan Perrin, and Ludovic Blas, who have six assists each.

Other stars like Dembele, Alexandre Lacazette, and Mason Greenwood could not make the top five on the assists chart despite having amazing individual campaigns for their respective clubs.

Ligue 1’s assist chart leaders

1. Moses Simon – 7 Assists

Simon has been in exceptional form this season for Nantes, consistently delivering key passes and setting up goals for his teammates which has seen him rack up seven assists, Ligue 1 reports.

His pace, dribbling ability, and pinpoint crossing have made him a nightmare for defenders in Ligue 1.

2. Joao Neves – 7 Assists

Tied at the top with Simon, PSG’s Joao Neves has also been a standout performer this season. The young midfielder has been instrumental in his team’s attacking play, showcasing his ability to create chances from midfield.

3. Rayan Cherki – 6 Assists

Lyon’s rising star, Rayan Cherki, has continued to impress with his technical ability and playmaking skills. At just 20 years old, he remains one of Ligue 1’s most exciting prospects.

4. Gaetan Perrin – 6 Assists

A key playmaker for Auxerre, Gaetan Perrin has been crucial in his team’s attacking strategies. His vision and precise passing have helped him climb the assist rankings.

5. Ludovic Blas – 6 Assists

The experienced French midfielder continues to be a vital part of Rennes’ midfield, contributing both goals and assists. His creativity in the final third makes him a constant threat.

Simon’s Impact in Ligue 1

Moses Simon’s influence extends beyond his assists. His leadership, consistency, and attacking prowess have been vital to Nantes' success this season.

With plenty of games still to play, the Super Eagles star has a strong chance of finishing the season as Ligue 1’s top assist provider.

Simon scores goal of the season contender

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Simon’s brilliance has never been in doubt and the Nigerian forward showed his class with a beautiful goal in Nantes Ligue 1 victory against Renne.

The 29-year-old forward dazzled like Lionel Messi as he scored arguably the goal of the season to hand the Canaries a 1-0 victory against their opponents.

Simon dribbled past two onrushing Rennes defenders before unleashing a superb shot from the edge of the box into the top far corner in the 89th minute to grab all three points for Nantes.

