Moses Simon was in superb form for Nantes as they defeated rivals Renne in the French Ligue 1

The Super Eagles star scored a spectacular solo goal late in the game to earn maximum points for Nantes

Simon has now scored four goals in 13 league appearances for Antoine Kamboure’s this season

Moses Simon’s brilliance has never been in doubt and the Nigerian forward showed his class with a beautiful goal in Nantes Ligue 1 victory against Rennes on Sunday.

The 29-year-old forward dazzled like Lionel Messi as he scored arguably the goal of the season to hand the Canaries a 1-0 victory against their opponents.

Super Eagles star Moses Simon scored a brilliant goal in the 89th minute to hand Nantes their first victory since August. Photo by Damien Meyer

Source: Getty Images

Simon dribbled past two onrushing Rennes defenders before unleashing a superb shot from the edge of the box into the top far corner in the 89th minute to grab all three points for Nantes.

The victory was the first for Nantes in over three months as Antoine Kamboure’s has failed to win a single league since August as they struggle in mid-table in Ligue 1.

Nantes have now moved up four places to 13th on the table with 14 points courtesy of the victory and will bank on Simon to keep producing amazing individual moments to help them have a decent finish in Ligue 1.

Simon reacts to wonder goal

Meanwhile, Simon has given a cheeky reaction to his ‘Goal Of The Year’ contender after the game against Rennes, claiming it was not majestic but came at the right time, Daily Post reports.

“I can’t say it was magical because I already did it against Lens (2022-2023 season). So, I think it was the perfect moment, especially in the derby,” he told DAZN.

“We needed the points, that’s the most important thing for us. We got them, and we are very happy.”

Simon has now scored four goals this season for Nantes in 13 league appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

Simon delighted with Super Eagles form

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Moses Simon gave insight into why he always performs superbly under interim Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen after another excellent performance for Nigeria.

The Nantes forward disclosed that Eguavoen always has a clear game plan that suits the team which brings out the best from every player whenever he takes charge of matches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng