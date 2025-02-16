George Weah arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, to commission the 10,000-capacity INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church

The former Liberian president graced the occasion alongside NFF president Ibrahim Gusau and the former deputy governor of Edo State Phillip Shaibu

At the event, Primate Ayodele made a prophetic declaration that the 1995 Ballon d'Or winner would return to power in his country

Former president of Liberia George Weah was in Lagos for the commissioning of the 10,000-capacity INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church.

The football legend, who is the only African player to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or, graced the special occasion on Thursday.

Other dignitaries at the event were the president of the Nigeria Football Federation Ibrahim Gusau and the ex-deputy governor of Edo State Phillip Shaibu.

George Weah has commissioned Primate Ayodele's 10,000-capacity INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Lagos. Photo: @VenoSanya.

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the church auditorium was completed within a year following 'divine instruction to expand the house of God'.

All Africa reports that the event was also used for the annual Thanksgiving celebrations of Primate Ayodele.

Further reports say the event witnessed a significant moment of prophecy as regards George Weah's political future.

Weah served as the 25th president of Liberia from 2018 to 2024, before he lost his re-election and conceded defeat to opposition leader Joseph Boakai, France 24 reports.

After a tight presidential run-off, the former AC Milan forward stated that it was "time to put national interest above personal interest".

However, at the church commissioning in Nigeria, Weah received a prophetic declaration as the "incoming President of Liberia".

The prayers met with thunderous 'Amen' and applause with visible emotion from the crowd gathered at the venue.

Many saw it as a divine affirmation that Weah would make a huge return to power in his home country, as cited by Veno News.

Weah hails Primate Ayodele

The former footballer, in his remarks, branded Primate Ayodele as his spiritual father as he expressed deep gratitude.

Weah said:

"Primate Ayodele is a great man of God, and there is no better place for me to be than here, among God's people, commissioning this cathedral,"

"I am honoured to be part of this historic moment, and I dedicate this house of worship in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit."

On the occasion, scholarships were awarded to students, while financial support was given to business owners, amongst other philanthropic gestures.

Ayodele predicts gloomy days ahead for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Primate Ayodele called on the federal government of Nigeria to open the country’s land borders and enhance agricultural production.

He had predicted rising prices of essential commodities, including petrol and other items

Ayodele urged the Nigerian government led by Tinubu to boost agricultural production.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng