Arsenal will be without Bukayo Saka for an extended period after a serious hamstring injury

Saka has undergone a successful surgery, and head coach Mikel Arteta confirmed he will miss many weeks

The England international winger has posted a message to the fans promising that he'll be back stronger

Bukayo Saka has sent a message to the fans after undergoing a successful surgery over his injured hamstring and is set to miss “many weeks” of action for Arsenal.

Saka has been one of the club's best players since he debuted in 2018 under Unai Emery and continued his impressive performances since Mikel Arteta took over in 2019.

Bukayo Saka screams in pain after suffering a hamstring injury during Arsenal's 5-1 win over Crystal Palace. Photo by Alex Pantling.

He was substituted in the 24th minute of Arsenal's 5-1 away win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park after he went down clutching his hamstring and Leandro Trossard replaced him.

The winger was spotted on crutches while leaving the stadium, raising initial concerns that he had suffered a serious injury, which Mikel Arteta later confirmed.

Saka sends message after surgery

The England international winger underwent successful surgery today. He shared a photo of himself on the bed with a message on his Instagram page.

“The majority see obstacles, a few see the opportunities. Recovery has begun and I'm coming back stronger. Thank you for all the messages,” he wrote.

Arteta earlier confirmed the extent of the injury to Arsenal's official website, claiming it will be more than two months, which deals a big blow to their title chances.

“I said many weeks, so I think it will be more than two months. I don't know exactly how much longer, I think it will depend, you know. How the scar tissue starts to heal the first week or so. The mobility of that. Let's see. It's very difficult to say,” he said.

The Spanish manager further hinted that the club would not be rushed into signing a replacement in January and would look inward for a solution, particularly with Raheem Sterling's injury not being as bad as first feared.

