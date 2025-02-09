Victor Osimhen showed selfless act allowing new strike partner Alvaro Morata to take a penalty for Galatasaray

The gesture from Osimhen helped Morata score his first league goal for Galatasaray since joining on loan

The game ended on a sour note as Adana Demirspor abandoned the match in protest of the penalty decision

Victor Osimhen displayed incredible sportsmanship in Galatasaray’s Turkish Super Lig match against Adana Demirspor, allowing Alvaro Morata to take a crucial penalty.

The gesture by the Nigerian forward helped the Spaniard to score his first league goal for the Turkish club.

Alvaro Morata celebrates with Victor Osimhen after netting his first league goal for Galatasaray. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

The two strikers, who recently partnered up in Galatasaray’s attack, seem to have already built strong chemistry on the field.

The match was just 32 minutes in when former Napoli playmaker Dries Mertens won a penalty for Galatasaray, Football Italia reports.

Despite being the team’s designated penalty taker, Osimhen graciously stepped aside and let Morata take the spot-kick.

The Spanish striker converted it smoothly, marking his first goal in the Turkish Super Lig since joining Galatasaray on loan from Milan.

Morata was quick to show his appreciation, celebrating the goal with Osimhen before being joined by the rest of his teammates.

Morata’s goal was his second in just three appearances for the club, proving that his addition to the team is already paying off.

Osimhen’s selfless act not only strengthened their partnership but also demonstrated his leadership and team-first mentality.

Osimhen’s record for Galatasaray

Since joining Galatasaray, Osimhen has been exceptional from the penalty spot. He has taken multiple spot-kicks for the club this season, converting most of them with confidence.

The Super Eagles forward’s accuracy and composure have made him the team’s first-choice striker this season after netting 17 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions, TransferMarkt reports.

Osimhen’s decision to pass up the penalty opportunity against Adana Demirspor highlights his willingness to put team success ahead of personal statistics.

Controversial ending as match gets abandoned

Despite Galatasaray’s strong start, the game took an unexpected turn when Adana Demirspor's technical director, Mustafa Alper Avci, instructed his players to leave the pitch in protest of the penalty decision.

Many of the players walked off, heading straight to the locker room. Shortly after, the referee officially abandoned the match.

The decision to walk off has sparked controversy, with debates surrounding the legitimacy of the penalty decision and the sportsmanship of Adana Demirspor.

The Turkish Football Federation is expected to review the situation and determine the next steps regarding the fixture.

Osimhen and Morata combo analysed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen and Morata are set to start together for Galatasaray during the Turkish Super League home game against Adana Demirspor.

Osimhen joined on loan in the summer, while Morata joined during the winter market to replace the injured Mauro Icardi and support the Nigerian striker.

Former Besiktas director Onder Ozen has expressed optimism that the partnership of the two strikers is compatible enough to yield results.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng