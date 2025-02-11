Victor Osimhen has seemingly backed Jose Mourinho’s comments, defending his stance on refereeing controversies

Victor Osimhen has come to the defence of legendary manager Jose Mourinho after the Fenerbahce boss reignited tensions in Turkish football with a controversial social media post.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid coach took aim at Galatasaray following the dramatic abandonment of their Super Lig match against Adana Demirspor.

Jose Mourinho has mocked Galatasaray after their league clash against Adana Demirspor ended abruptly after the opposition players walked off the pitch. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

The match, which was suspended after Adana Demirspor players walked off the pitch in protest of a contentious penalty decision, has fueled ongoing debates about refereeing standards in Turkey, TalkSport reports.

Mourinho, never one to shy away from controversy, posted cryptic images and videos on Instagram, seemingly mocking Galatasaray and the league’s officiating.

The Penalty that caused chaos

The heated clash between Galatasaray and Adana Demirspor took an unexpected turn after a penalty was awarded to Galatasaray for a supposed foul on Dries Mertens.

Alvaro Morata converted the spot-kick, putting the home team 1-0 up. However, replays suggested that Mertens had gone down too easily, leading Adana Demirspor to storm off the pitch in protest.

With around 30 minutes played, referee Oguzhan Cakir had no choice but to abandon the match, and the Turkish Football Federation will now decide the outcome, GOAL reports.

Mourinho, already a vocal critic of refereeing in Turkey, wasted no time in taking a subtle jab at the league leaders through his Instagram posts.

Osimhen defends Mourinho’s actions

Amid the backlash, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has reacted to the actions of Mourinho.

The Galatasaray star, who has a strong relationship with the Portuguese tactician from their time together in Serie A, insisted that Mourinho was simply expressing his frustration with the inconsistencies in Turkish football.

When asked about Mourinho’s comments, Osimhen defended the Fenerbahce coach by claiming his comments were normal.

“It’s normal. For me, I don’t really look at these things.”

As tensions rise in Turkish football, the fallout from this latest controversy could have major implications for both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in the Super Lig title race.

Osimhen spotted cheering Galatasaray fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen made sure to spend time with the Galatasaray fans after their Turkish Super Lig match against Adana Demirspor was suspended in the first half.

Amidst the chaos of the abandoned match, Osimhen, as seen in a video shared on social media, led the fans to do Galatasaray’s triple dance after the opponent left the field.

