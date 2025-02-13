Ademola Lookman is one of the most sought-after footballers in Europe ahead of another transfer window

Paris Saint-Germain were actively in pursuit of the reigning African Footballer of the Year last summer

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi confirmed that three Premier League clubs are among Lookman's admirers

Ademola Lookman is one of the most sought-after footballers in Europe ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window, as more clubs have him on their radar.

Rightly so, the reigning African Footballer of the Year announced himself to the world when he netted an impressive hat trick in the 2024 UEFA Europa League final.

Ademola Lookman in action for Atalanta during their 3-2 win over Como. Photo by Johnathan Moscrop.

Source: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain had a failed attempt to get him last summer but have moved on and signed Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the January window.

According to Corriere della Serra, Atalanta president Antonio Percassi confirmed that three Premier League clubs are among the player’s admirers.

Legit.ng looks at five clubs interested in the versatile attacker, including La Liga club Atletico Madrid.

Clubs interested in Lookman

1. Arsenal

The Premier League title contenders of the past three seasons were one of the clubs named by Percassi to be interested in Lookman. Bukayo Saka holds down the right wing, but many options failed to replicate his impact on the left, including Gabriel Martinelli, Raheem Sterling, and Leandro Trossard, and the Nigerian could provide an answer.

2. Liverpool

The Reds are favourites to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2020 in new manager Arne Slot’s first season, as they are seven points clear with 14 games to go. However, they are braced for the possible departure of Mohamed Salah, whose contract expires in the summer. Lookman represents a potential replacement, even though they play on different flanks.

3. Manchester United

The Red Devils will make do with any potent goalscorer this summer ahead of the possible departure of academy graduate Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Aston Villa. Alejandro Garnacho could also be sold, and the futures of strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are uncertain under Ruben Amorim. United are not only interested in Lookman but also his compatriot Victor Osimhen.

4. Napoli

Antonio Conte is short in attack after the January departure of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain. Lookman was one of the potential replacements discussed, but the deal never materialised. Napoli could try again in the summer after former Real Madrid forward Antonio Cassano urged the Neapolitans to sign the Nigerian.

5. Atletico Madrid

Spanish La Liga club Atletico Madrid are the latest to join the race for the CAF Player of the Year. According to Transfer Feed, Los Rojiblancos weighed many options, including Lautaro Martinez and Alexander Isak, both of whom will cost above €100 million, but Lookman, who will cost around €60mil, is seen as the most accessible to replace Antoine Griezmann.

Lookman joins unique Serie A list

Legit.ng reported that Lookman joined other Serie A attackers as the best five in the league after 24 match days among those who have played 15 or more games.

The Super Eagles forward is rated as the second-best forward in the league, tied with Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram and behind teammate Mateo Retegui.

