The Italian Serie A has been quite entertaining this season, with Napoli and champions Inter Milan battling for the title, while Atalanta has a claim as the dark horse in the race.

After 24 rounds of matches, Antonio Conte’s Napoli leads the table with 55 points, while Simone Inzaghi's Inter are second with 54 points, while Atalanta have 50 points.

Mateo Retegui celebrates with Ademola Lookman after the Nigerian scored for Atalanta against Fiorentina. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Tutto Atalanta has published a list of the best five strikers, and it includes two Atalanta stars, Ademola Lookman and Mateo Retegui.

Legit.ng analyses the five players on the list who have played at least 15 games this season.

Best 5 Serie A strikers this season

1. Mateo Retegui

Retegui has been a revelation under Gian Piero Gasperini this season, leading the top scorers chart after scoring 20 goals and providing three assists in 22 league games, including four in the 5-0 battering of Hellas Verona. He is rated 6.69 as the number-one forward in the league.

2. Marcus Thuram

Thuram joined Inter from Borussia Monchengladbach last season and helped the team win the title. He has continued in his stride this season with 13 goals and seven assists, having started all but one of the 24 league games this season. He is rated 6.58 by the publication.

2. Ademola Lookman

The reigning African Footballer of the Year is tied on points with Thuram at 6.58. Lookman has been Atalanta's best player since joining the club from RB Leipzig in 2022. As noted by Transfermarkt, he has 10 goals and five assists in 19 league games. He missed the first three games of the season after transfer interest from Paris Saint-Germain and the last two games due to injury.

4. David Neres

Neres was part of Erik ten Hag’s dominant AFC Ajax side that reached the UEFA Champions League semi-final in 2019. He joined Napoli in the summer and has been one of Conte’s loyal players, scoring two goals and providing six assists in 22 games. He is rated 6.47.

5. Paulo Dybala

Dybala has been one of AS Roma’s best players this season despite completing the 90 minutes only thrice. He has six goals and two assists in 21 games for Claudio Ranieri’s side and is rated 6.44.

