Ahmed Musa has been sensational since his return to the Nigerian Premier Football League club Kano Pillars

A former Julius Berger star Edema Fuludu has expressed concerns over recent reports on the exciting winger

The 1994 AFCON winner stated that Ahmed Musa still possesses the leadership qualities to direct the Super Eagles

Edema Fuludu has advocated for the inclusion of former Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, in the team by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The ex-BCC Lions of Gboko player emphasised that Musa's presence would motivate the younger players to give their all for the country.

Fuludu also pointed out that the current squad could benefit from having a player who can inspire and elevate the team's morale in the dressing room.

Ahmed Musa dribbles past Javier Mascherano of Argentina during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group D match. Photo by: Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

Musa lifts Kano Pillars

Since rejoining Kano Pillars, Ahmed Musa has scored six goals and got involved with assists in the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season. Kano Pillars are currently 9th position on the log per ESPN

Fuludu said the former CSKA Moscow has brought stability to Kano Pillars FC.

The ex-international mentioned that the 32-year-old player is loved by fans of the home team whenever he travels with Kano Pillars. He said via Guardian:

“If Ahmed Musa can come back to play in the Nigerian league, and stabilise Kano Pillars on the table, there is nothing wrong in including him in the Super Eagles squad for the World Cup qualifiers”.

Chelle Needs Musa's Leadership Quality

The former Altay Spor Kulübü player stated that Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, requires Ahmed Musa's leadership qualities.

Fuludu added that there are times when experienced players become the saviours of teams, especially when morale is low.

He explained that the U20 star remains one of the most dedicated players to play for the national teams.

Ahmed Musa remains the only Nigeria player to have scored twice at the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Leave Ahmed Musa alone

Fuludu has urged critics to let Ahmed Musa focus on delivering for both his country and club.

He stressed that the Super Eagles need strong results ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Musa can play a pivotal role in achieving that.

Fuludu added that bringing in the former Al Nassr player will be a game-changer, especially after the Super Eagles' unimpressive performances.

Nigeria has yet to win any of its first four matches and currently sits in fifth place in Group C.

Can Nigeria return to winning ways?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ahmed Musa is set to make a return under Eric Chelle as Super Eagles coach.

Musa's last appearance for the national team was during the 2024 AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire, where Nigeria finished as runners-up.

He is currently Nigeria's most-capped player, with 110 appearances and 18 goals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng