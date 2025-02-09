Victor Osimhen has earned the love of Galatasaray fans from the moment he arrived in Istanbul

The Super Eagles star has repaid the love at first sight with impressive performances for the champions

His former youth coach Emmanuel Amuneke has spoken about what will happen in the summer of 2025

Victor Osimhen has impressed at Galatasaray since joining on a season-long loan and his former youth coach has predicted how things will turn out between him and the club in the end.

Osimhen was only meant to be at the club for six months even though his loan extends to the end of the season, but earned the love of the fans from the moment he arrived at the club.

Emmanuel coached Victor Osimhen to victory at the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup.

Source: Getty Images

His impressive performances have pushed the club to pursue a permanent move for him, even though the finances are beyond their reach and Napoli would not accept to negotiate.

Regardless of what happens eventually, the striker gave loyalty to the club by turning down moves in the January transfer window to see out his loan until the end of the season.

According to Tutto Napoli, he rejected Premier League club Manchester United despite agreeing to trigger his €75 million release clause and also turned down a lucrative move to Al-Ahli in January.

Amuneke predicts Osimhen’s future

Nigerian football legend and Osimhen's former youth coach Emmanuel Amuneke has described how the end of the season will turn out for the striker and Galatasaray.

It is unlikely that he will be at the Rams Park beyond this season as he continues to attract interest from top European clubs and had lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia.

“He will receive the offers in June and they will be bigger and better for him and his mother team, Napoli,” Amuneke confirmed to AfricaFoot.

“He will leave Galatasaray a satisfied man, and the club and fans will have no problem with him either.”

“Overall, it was well calculated from Osimhen and his team,” he concluded of the decision to join Galatasaray on loan.

Amuneke was Osimhen’s first professional youth coach, coaching him at U17 level to help the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria win the 2015 FIFA World Cup in Chile.

Amuneke applauds Osimhen’s decision

Legit.ng reported that Amuneke applauded Osimhen’s decision to stay at Galatasaray until the end of the season despite having multiple offers in the January transfer window.

The Heartland FC coach admitted that the fans’ love was influential in Osimhen’s decision after they accepted him as one of them even before he played for them.

