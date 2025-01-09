Victor Osimhen Further Infuriates Napoli President With Latest Transfer Comments

Victor Osimhen has reiterated his stance on the January transfer window, leaving Napoli president further infuriated

The Nigerian international has been in sensational form since his loan move to Galatasaray last summer

Despite being linked with a move to English Premier League club Manchester United, the forward says he will remain in Turkey

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has once again clarified his stance on the January transfer window.

The Super Eagles striker was left out of the Napoli first team by coach Antonio Conte, forcing him to join Galatasaray on loan.

He was on the verge of joining London club Chelsea, but negotiations collapsed in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Victor Osimhen says he promised to stay at Galatasaray until the end of his loan spell. Photo: Burak Kara.

Source: Getty Images

The Turkish Super Lig outfit paid €6 million ($6.65 million) net to the 26-year-old Nigeria international for the 2024-2025 season.

Galatasaray said in a statement, with Napoli adding, that the agreement will last until the end of the 2024/2025 football season.

Osimhen has been in incredible form for the Turkish giants, scoring 13 goals in 16 matches in all competitions so far.

A clause in the contract allows for a possible transfer in January, and Manchester United are interested in the striker, Manchester Evening News reports.

Manchester United negotiate Osimhen transfer

Although several clubs continue to jostle for the striker's signature, it was gathered that Manchester United have made the most serious approach for the forward.

Turkish outlet Sabah reports that Napoli sports director Giovanni Manna recently met with the forward in Istanbul.

Manna informed Osimhen of United's effort to land him before the winter transfer window ends.

Osimhen reiterated that he will not trigger a break-up clause as he is ready to see off his season-long loan deal with Galatasaray.

The Nigerian forward said via Webaslan on X:

"I made a promise to Galatasaray. I am very happy here. The fans love me very much. I cannot leave them.

"If the teams that make me an offer still want me in May, we will sit down and talk again."

Napoli boss furious with Osimhen

Osimhen's latest comments will further infuriate Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who is already losing his patience, Yahoo reports.

The club's chief was furious that the former Lille of France striker has opted to remain in Turkey.

His relationship with Napoli soured last year despite signing a contract extension in December 2023, which was believed to have included a €90 million (£74.8 million) release clause.

Liverpool enter Victor Osimhen race

Legit.ng earlier reported that English Premier League club Liverpool have indicated their interest in Victor Osimhen, with reports claiming that the Reds’ hierarchy considers him the perfect replacement for Darwin Nunez.

Nunez has been inconsistent since his arrival at Anfield, raising questions about his fit in Arne Slot’s tactical setup.

The English club, which is known for its frugal nature, could sell the Uruguayan international in the summer in order to return a significant portion of the money they invested in him which could prompt the arrival of the impressive Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng