Chido Obi-Martin delivered a vital message to his former club Arsenal ahead of their quarterfinal clash

The 17-year-old striker put up a sterling performance since joining Manchester United in September 2024

The Danish-born player is eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria if convinced before being approached by Demark for senior-level

Chido-Obi Martin netted a hat-trick for Manchester United in their dominant 5-1 victory over Chelsea in the FA Youth Cup on Wednesday night.

Obi-Martin equalised for Manchester United after Chelsea took the lead in the 20th minute.

The 17-year-old forward completed his hat-trick in the second half, scoring his third goal in the 60-minute, marking his first-ever hat-trick in the FA Youth Cup.

Chido Obi-Martin of Manchester United in action against Chelsea in the FA Youth Cup Fifth Round match. Photo by: Zohaib Alam.

Source: Getty Images

Obi-Martin to face Arsenal in Quarterfinal

After dismantling Chelsea in the fifth round, Manchester United will face Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the FA Youth Cup.

Obi-Martin took to his Instagram to send a message to his previous club ahead of the clash.

According to United in Focus Martin is living up to expectations after Manchester pulled off a coup to sign their best striker.

The presence of Obi-Martin will be painful for The Gunners, who have seen their striking force inflicted by injuries this season per The Standard.

Obi-Martin latest Manchester United goal machine

In his debut start for Manchester United, Obi-Martin netted a hat-trick in a 6-0 victory against Nottingham Forest.

Since joining the club at the beginning of the season, he has scored 12 goals in nine appearances, including his most recent hat-trick, bringing his total to 15.

Obi-Martin scored 32 goals at under-18s level last season at just 16.

According to X user @StatmanDave, the former Kjøbenhavns Boldklub player is performing above expectations at the U18 level this season.

Obi-Martin available for Nigeria

Eric Chelle is currently scouting for the best legs for the Nigerian national team ahead of the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Obi-Martin is still eligible to play for Nigeria despite appearing for Denmark and England at the U16 and U17 levels.

The Danish striker scored two goals in his first three games for Denmark at the 2024 UEFA European U17 Championship qualification campaign per Arsenal

Obi-Martin to replace injured Awoniyi?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's qualification hopes took a hit after Taiwo Awoniyi sustained a nose injury during the match against Exeter.

Nottingham Forest's medical team has yet to provide an update on Awoniyi's condition.

With Eric Chelle currently on a European tour, his only available option is to place his trust in Manchester United youngster Chido Obi-Martin.

