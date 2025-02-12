Vinicius Junior has reacted to Real Madrid's 3-2 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium

The Brazilian sensation provided two assists in the first leg Champions League Round of 16 play-offs as the Spanish giants took advantage

Vinicius was specifically targetted by the home fans with banners, inscriptions and slogans all against him

Spanish giants Real Madrid delivered a masterclass recording a famous 3-2 victory against Manchester City, right at the Etihad Stadium.

Los Blancos have taken a first-leg advantage over the England champions in their Champions League round of 16 play-off.

Madrid did it the hard way as they came from behind, not once, but twice, before completing the turnaround right at the dearth.

Vinicius Junior was handed the Man-of-the-Match Award during Manchester City vs Real Madrid. Photo: Chris Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola's side started the encounter on a promising note, with Erling Haaland finding the back of the net in the 19th minute.

Real Madrid restored parity on the hour mark courtesy of, what could be described as a fluke, by Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman practically had a miskick, but the contact was enough for the ball to sail into the net to make it 1-1.

Haaland restored City's lead from the spot after the home team were awarded a penalty in the 80th minute.

Six minutes later, Brahim Diaz drew his side level and then Jude Bellingham completed the turnaround when he tucked home in the second minute of stoppage time.

It ended 2-3 in favour of the visitors, and Vinicius, who had two assists during the game was handed the Man-of-the-Match Award.

Vinicius Junior reacts to Real Madrid's win

Madrid Universal reports that Vinicius troubled the entire Manchester City backline throughout the first half, albeit not in terms of a complete display.

He was under serious pressure at the Etihad Stadium with the home fans specifically targeting him with banners and slogans.

The playmaker missed a sitter and won a penalty but had it cancelled for offside. His incredible run led to the winner.

After the game, the forward wrote on Instagram: "See you in Madrid."

The reverse fixture is slated for Wednesday, February 19, and the winner on aggregates pick a ticket to the Champions League round of 16.

Bellingham reacts to Madrid's win

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jude Bellingham expressed delight after netting the winner against Manchester City.

The striker admitted that Real Madrid had to do it the hard way.

He added that Los Blancos were, however, confident of getting results during the encounter.

Source: Legit.ng