Victor Boniface was recently linked with a transfer to Saudi Professional League powerhouse, Al Nassr

The Bayer Leverkusen forward reportedly completed a medical to facilitate the move before it ultimately fell through

Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky has explained why he believes the Super Eagles forward wanted the transfer to the Saudi outfit

Victor Boniface witnessed his name in the spotlight in the final days of the winter transfer market after being linked with a transfer to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr.

The Nigerian forward, who was only recovering from a lengthy injury layoff, became a surprise target for the Riyadh-based club.

Victor Boniface looks on during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at BayArena in Leverkusen. Image: Hesham Elsherif.

Source: Getty Images

The 24-year-old, who appeared keen on the transfer, was reported to have completed a medical with the Saudi club, in a deal that would see him earn wages in excess of €15 million was verbally agreed.

However, with a few transfer complications creeping into the picture, the deal for the Nigerian striker fell through, with the Saudi club eventually opting for the signing of Aston Villa's Jhon Duran.

In the aftermath of Boniface’s failed Saudi move, Finland goalkeeper, Lukas Hradecky, has detailed the reason why the Nigerian striker wanted the move.

Reason why Boniface wanted Saudi move failed surfaces

Discussing the speculation surrounding Boniface's potential transfer, Hradecky acknowledged that financial considerations were a significant factor in the striker's decision-making process.

"He’s been frequently injured and hasn’t earned much in his career so far. So, from an economic standpoint, yes, it was a lot of money," Hradecky explained, as quoted by Tag24.

The Finland shot-stopper also praised Boniface for his impact on the team, emphasising the respect he has earned from his teammates.

"It’s remarkable how quickly he adapted," he said. "That’s the best thing you can offer to both the club and yourself." Hradecky added, "He has the respect of all of us."

Despite the transfer saga, the Bayer Leverkusen star seems to have quickly moved on, finding the back of the net with ease in a Bundesliga clash against TSG Hoffenheim.

The Nigerian forward recently reached a milestone for the Bayerarena outfit, according to data from Fotmob, and will now look to cement his legacy at the Bundesliga side.

Boniface speaks after failed Saudi move

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Boniface has reacted after his failed transfer to Al Nassr.

The Bayer Leverkusen star took to social media to share a cheeky post aimed at several fans.

The 24-year-old is known for his often playful antics on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng