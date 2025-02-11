Ademola Lookman is likely to miss Atalanta’s UEFA Champions League playoff first-leg clash due to a knee injury

Key players like Scamacca and Scalvini join Lookman on the sidelines as Atalanta seek to progress to the Round of 16

Lookman is expected to return to action for Atalanta for the Serie A game this weekend and the second-leg playoff

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman is set to miss Atalanta's UEFA Champions League playoff clash against Club Brugge, casting doubt over the team's chances of progressing to the round of 16.

Atalanta, who finished 9th in the standings last season, will face Club Brugge in the first leg of the playoffs on February 12 at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Belgium.

Under the current Champions League format, teams ranked 9th to 24th must compete in a playoff round to secure their place in the knockout stages.

According to UEFA.com, the eight clubs that prevail in the knockout phase play-offs after two legs progress to the round of 16 where they will join the top eight teams from the group phase.

Lookman’s injury and its impact

Lookman sustained a knee injury two weeks ago, initially sparking fears of a serious setback.

Although the 27-year-old winger resumed light training last week, reports from Foot Italia indicate that he is unlikely to feature in the crucial first-leg encounter against Club Brugge.

Lookman’s absence would be a significant blow for Atalanta, as he is their joint-highest goalscorer in the Champions League this season.

The Italian team is already battling with injuries to key players, including Gianluca Scamacca, Giorgio Scalvini, Daniel Maldini, and Odilon Kossounou.

With multiple stars sidelined, La Dea faces an uphill battle against a strong Club Brugge side, making Lookman’s potential absence even more impactful.

When will Lookman return for Atalanta?

Although Lookman is likely to miss the first leg, he is expected to return to action by the end of the week when Atalanta face Cagliari in Serie A.

The reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner is anticipated to start that match from the bench as he works to regain match fitness.

By the time the second leg of the Champions League playoffs comes around, Lookman should be ready to play a pivotal role in Atalanta’s quest for a place in the round of 16.

However, Atalanta will be cautious to avoid any setbacks, given his importance to the team.

Atalanta’s playoff outlook

Atalanta’s hopes of advancing will rely heavily on their performance in Belgium, where they must secure a favourable result without their top contributors.

The return leg in Italy will provide another opportunity to finish the job, ideally with a fully fit Lookman leading the attack.

Atalanta coach complains about Lookman’s absence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atalanta continued their run of underwhelming form since the injury to Lookman, with another defeat in the Coppa Italia fixture against Bologna.

The Bergamo side, who had started the season with impressive momentum, has seen a noticeable dip in form, particularly since the turn of the new year.

The Nigerian forward suffered a tendon injury in the buildup to the UEFA Champions League fixture against Barcelona.

