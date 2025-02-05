Mikel Obi has named Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as the greatest Premier League player of all time

The former Super Eagles captain praises Henry’s dominance, calling him the most complete player in league history

Mikel dismisses Mohamed Salah’s claim to the title, stating that numbers alone do not define greatness

John Mikel Obi has settled the long-standing debate on the greatest player in Premier League history, naming ex-Arsenal and France international Thierry Henry as his top choice.

Despite playing alongside Chelsea legends like Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard, and John Terry, and facing icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, Mikel insists that Henry stands above the rest due to his dominance, skill, and influence on the English game.

The Premier League has seen several football greats, with many fans split between different legends, but Mikel hails former Arsenal star Henry as the greatest footballer to play in the league.

Some argue Alan Shearer’s record-breaking 260 goals make him the greatest, while others point to Cristiano Ronaldo’s individual brilliance and trophy haul.

Chelsea supporters often rally behind Drogba, Lampard, and Terry for their role in transforming the Blues between 2004 and 2015.

Recently, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has also entered the conversation, thanks to his impressive goal contributions for Liverpool.

Mikel hails Henry as Premier League’s greatest

However, Mikel believes that while Salah’s numbers are remarkable, he does not fit the description of a complete player like Henry.

Speaking on his Obi One Podcast, the former Super Eagles captain, who played over a decade in the Premier League and won multiple major trophies with Chelsea, highlighted Henry’s exceptional qualities that set him apart.

“Numbers-wise, you can put Salah in the conversation, but when you want to talk about a complete player, you can’t put him in the conversation.

“I’m a huge fan of Salah, he’s my friend, I know him from my days at Chelsea, although he’s a different Salah now because he’s so confident, he looks mentally and physically stronger.

“The best player that has played in the Premier League is Thierry Henry. There was a period he dominated the Premier League for 2-3 years. He had everything, he was so good on the ball, he had everything.”

Henry's legacy in the Premier League

Henry, a two-time Premier League winner with Arsenal, was the driving force behind the club’s famous Invincibles season in 2003-04, where they went unbeaten throughout the campaign.

The French forward’s impact on English football extends beyond his 175 goals and 74 assists in the league. He redefined what it meant to be a striker, combining flair with efficiency and inspiring a generation of players.

