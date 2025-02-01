Mikel Obi took part in the ‘Unity Kickoff – Play for a Cause’ charity game that was played in Riffa, Bahrain

The match involved Team John Terry vs Team Roberto Carlos as both former players captained either side

The former Nigerian international was decent in the highly entertaining encounter, assisting Michael Owen's first goal

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Former Nigerian international Mikel Obi graced the novelty match involving a selected John Terry side versus Team Roberto Carlos.

It was a star-studded event which showcased some greatest footballers who graced the pitch, with teams captained by Terry and Carlos, GDN reports.

Tens of thousands of fans thronged the national stadium in Riffa, Bahrain, and were treated to premium football.

Mikel Obi and John Terry graced the Kickoff – Play for a Cause’ charity game. Photo: johnterry.26.

Source: Instagram

Fans enjoyed the ‘Unity Kickoff – Play for a Cause’ charity game featuring some of the biggest retired superstars.

Former Bahrain national team players and popular social media figures also joined in the entertaining game.

Ex-England striker Michael Owen opened the scoring for Team Terry when he fired home from close range.

Nigerian legend Mikel had the chance to home, but he rather passed the ball to Owen who easily tapped in.

Minutes later, former France forward David Trezeguet restored parity with a sublime volley.

Soon again, Trezeguet put Team Carlos ahead but captain Terry equalised 11 minutes later when he lobbed home from outside the area over ex-Bahrain international goalkeeper Ali Hasan.

Social media influencer Jelani restored the lead for Team Terry, and then Trezeguet completed his hat-trick in the 33rd minute off a Seedorf assist.

Jelani and Owen then put Team Terry in front 5-3 as both teams headed for the break.

The second 45 minutes saw exceptional performances for Team Carlos as former Portuguese striker Luis Nani found the net with a brilliant 55th-minute free-kick.

Former Bahrain striker Hussain Ali found the back of the net for Team Terry to make it 6-4.

Trezeguet made it 5-4 and then Nani tied it at 6-6, sending the clash into the penalty shootout

It was Team Terry that won in the ensuing shootout 4-1, with former Ivorian star Yaya Toure firing in the clinching spot kick.

Mikel hits out at Enzo Maresca

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mikel blasted Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca for his approach to the title race.

The club legend claimed that the tactician's public statements have negatively affected the young squad’s mentality.

Miekl suggested Maresca’s comments about Chelsea not being in the title race dampened the players' confidence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng