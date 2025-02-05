Kelechi Iheanacho's loan move to Middlesbrough from Sevilla offers him a fresh start in the Championship

Iheanacho brings valuable Championship experience from his time at Leicester City, where he won the FA Cup

The striker is focused on helping Middlesbrough achieve promotion, one step at a time, without setting personal targets

Kelechi Iheanacho, the Nigerian forward, is determined to prove his worth after completing a loan move from Sevilla to Middlesbrough on the transfer deadline day.

The Super Eagles striker, who had previously struggled to make a mark at his Spanish club, is now excited to get back to familiar territory in the English Championship, where he has previously enjoyed success.

Kelechi Iheanacho feels he is in the perfect frame of mind to make his debut for Middlesbrough after a difficult six months with Sevilla. Photo credit: @67Kelechi

Source: Twitter

Iheanacho’s deadline-day transfer represents a fresh start for the troubled striker, and he is eager to help Middlesbrough achieve their goal of returning to the Premier League, BBC reports.

The Nigerian forward’s summer move to Sevilla was anticipated with high hopes, but the striker faced difficulties settling into the team.

Despite making 11 appearances for the La Liga side across all competitions, the former Manchester City academy graduate could not make a lasting impression, scoring only three goals.

His lack of impact at Sevilla led to a decision to seek regular playing time elsewhere. Now at Middlesbrough, Iheanacho is motivated to prove that he can still perform at the highest level and help his new team secure promotion to the Premier League.

A fresh start at Middlesbrough

Iheanacho expressed that he is mentally prepared for the challenges ahead as he brings with him valuable Championship experience, having previously played for Leicester City, where he won the league and gained insight into the level of competition in the division.

"I played against Middlesbrough before and know what to expect. The Championship is a great league, and I’m ready to contribute to the team’s goals.

"It's one step at a time, and we have a good team. Hopefully, we can work together to achieve that goal." Iheanacho told Middlesbrough’s media team.

Iheanacho’s record in England

Having joined Manchester City in 2015, Iheanacho made an immediate impact before moving to Leicester City after the arrival of Pep Guardiola.

At Leicester, he enjoyed significant success, helping the club win the FA Cup and establish themselves in the Premier League before their relegation.

The Nigerian forward also played a key role as Leicester regained promotion to the Premier League last summer after winning the Championship before leaving for Sevilla.

Sevilla confirms next action for Iheanacho

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sevilla head coach Garcia Pimienta has provided the latest update on the situation of struggling Nigerian star Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho has yet to net a league goal in Spain, but he has three Copa del Rey goals to his credit.

The 28-year-old has struggled to adapt to life in La Liga, sparking speculation about a potential return to England.

