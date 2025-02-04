Kelechi Iheanacho has returned to England as the Nigerian international joins Middlesbrough on a season-long loan

The forward fell down the pecking order under manager Garcia Pimienta at Sevilla as he returned to English football

His international teammates have shown their support as Middlesbrough confirm the arrival of their new man

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has completed his transfer to English Football League Championship side Middlesbrough.

The former Leicester City striker could not replicate his form at Spanish club Sevilla and now he returns to England on loan.

Iheanacho's deal with Sevilla runs until June 2026, but he fell down the pecking order under manager Garcia Pimienta.

The 28-year-old managed just nine La Liga appearances with the club but failed to score a goal.

He registered three goals in two Copa del Rey matches, but could not prevent the team from being eliminated in the round of 32.

His situation went from bad to worse after he was left out of the matchday squads for their league games against Girona and Valencia.

Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George criticised how Sevilla treated the star and urged him to seek a transfer elsewhere.

It was gathered that Kelechi declined offers from Greek clubs PAOK, Panathinaikos, and Italian side Venezia.

Iheanaho joins Middlesbrough

He eventually agreed to England return as he joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan deal.

Further reports have it that the club will cover nearly the entire €2 million that the Super Eagles star is still due to receive this season.

Following their 2-3 home loss to Sunderland, Middlesbrough are seventh in the provisional Championship table with 44 points from twenty-nine matches.

The club announced Iheanacho's signing in a statement on Instagram:

"Welcome to Boro, Kelechi Iheanacho! The striker joins on loan from Sevilla until the end of the season."

His international teammates have taken to the comment section to react. Victor Anichebe replied:

"Senior".

Bestfriend Wilfred Nidi added:

"Seniorman".

Soccernet reports that several other Nigerian superstars also added likes to the post, with Boniface and Mikel Obi backing their countryman.

Having played for Manchester City, Leicester, and Sevilla, Iheanachi brings a wealth of experience to Middlesbrough.

His arrival is expected to bolster the squad's attack as they continue in their quest for promotion.

