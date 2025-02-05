Turkish outfit Galatasaray has been on an impeccable run of form since the signing of Victor Osimhen

The marquee Nigerian forward powered the Istanbul outfit to a run of 20 unbeaten games before the defeat against Ajax

Former Beşiktaş midfielder Sinan Engin has suggested that Galatasaray's acquisition of Victor Osimhen last September has given the club an unfair edge against its Turkish rivals.

The Nigerian forward, who joined the Istanbul side on loan from Napoli in the summer of 2024, has seamlessly adapted to life at Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen applauds after the UEFA Europa League match between AFC Ajax and Galatasaray A.S. at Johan Cruijff Arena on January 30, 2025. Image: Rene Nijhuis.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen has been a key figure in coach Okan Buruk’s success, contributing an impressive 22 goal involvements in as many matches, according to data from Fotmob.

His outstanding form has also helped Galatasaray extend their lead at the top of the league, now sitting six points clear of their closest rivals, Fenerbahçe.

This remarkable addition has prompted Engin to label Osimhen as an unfair advantage for Galatasaray.

Ex Besiktas star labels Osimhen unfair advantage

Speaking about the former LOSC Lille striker, the 60-year-old, as reported by habersarikirmizi.com, highlighted the qualities Osimhen has brought to the Galatasaray team.

The former midfielder also emphasised that the Nigerian forward is a gift from God to the Turkish league.

"Osimhen, unfair competition. A blessing from God to Galatasaray. It is a great opportunity for such a transfer to happen. He also makes the team play," he said.

Osimhen's exceptional form, which has clearly pleased many within the Galatasaray hierarchy, recently led the club to make a permanent transfer offer to Napoli for the forward.

However, the Serie A side rejected the bid, stating they would prefer to wait until the summer to explore their options regarding a potential sale of the striker.

Amid Napoli's rejected offer, several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea, are actively pursuing the Nigerian forward ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Galatasaray pave way for Osimhen’s exit

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Galatasaray has paved the way for a possible exit of Osimhen.

The Istanbul outfit completed the signing of Álvaro Morata from AC Milan. The Spanish striker is expected to extend his stay at the Istanbul club beyond the duration of his loan stint. The 32-year-old's signing could lead to an exit for Osimhen in the summer.

Source: Legit.ng