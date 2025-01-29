Victor Osimhen's immediate future remains huge a topic of discussion ahead of the summer window

The Nigerian forward, currently on loan at Galatasaray, is expected to depart Napoli permanently in the upcoming summer

A report on Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis', latest stance on the marquee striker's future has surfaced

Victor Osimhen might be feeling well and truly at home at Galatasaray, but his immediate future remains a topic that continues to dominate the headlines.

The Nigerian forward, currently on loan from Napoli, made waves in the summer of 2024 when he requested to leave the Italian outfit.

Several clubs expressed interest in signing Osimhen; however, the Nigerian forward would eventually end up at the Turkish powerhouse after a series of reported rejected transfer moves by Napoli.

Victor Osimhen reacts during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Konyaspor at Rams Park Stadium on January 25, 2025. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, who has adapted to life in Istanbul like a duck to water, has since delivered a staggering 22 goal involvements in 20 appearances, according to data from Fotmob, capturing the attention of several clubs interested in his services.

While Manchester United recently had their bid for the forward rejected, several other clubs, including Galatasaray, are eyeing the possibility of signing Osimhen on a long-term deal.

However, amid this interest, Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis has reportedly made a major decision regarding the striker's future.

Napoli president makes decision on Osimhen

According to a report courtesy of Turkish outlet, Forza Cimbom, the Napoli chief has made clear his stance on Osimhen's future.

The report detailed that Galatasaray proposed a transfer in the region of €65 million to the Italian Serie A outfit for the signing of Osimhen.

However, their bid was greeted with a sharp response from De Laurentiis, who stated that Osimhen would only complete his loan at the Istanbul club before he would be ready to evaluate the striker's future.

This report regarding the Napoli chief comes shortly after he was furious with the 26-year-old for rejecting a winter transfer move to Manchester United.

De Laurentiis reportedly expressed his frustration, stating that the forward should pen a contract with Galatasaray already.

What will become of Osimhen's future is far from predictable, but it must be stressed that it remains a closely watched transfer saga that will certainly be worth monitoring in the near term.

Turkish football expert defends Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Turkish football expert, Mehmet Ozcan, defended Osimhen amid the backlash the forward has received from the Turkish press.

The football journalist explained that the Nigerian striker has added a unique dimension to Galatasaray’s overall attacking play.

Ozcan stressed that while Icardi helped the team remain efficient in attack, Osimhen’s physicality and hold-up play made the Istanbul outfit even better.

The Turkish analyst remains one of the few voices in the Turkish press to offer support for the Napoli loanee.

The 26-year-old recently received much-needed backing from media outlet One Galatasaray Football, which conducted an analysis of the striker’s positioning and how it has positively impacted the club.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng