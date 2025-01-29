Victor Osimhen reportedly had an altercation with some Turkish reporters after a Europa League match last week

Osimhen has denied all the claims and said that the narratives sold in the media are false and has filed a lawsuit

A Turkish pundit has disclosed the behind the scene details of the striker's conversation with his club about it

A Turkish journalist has defended Victor Osimhen and provided full behind-the-scenes details after the Galatasaray forward was accused of violence and bribery.

Osimhen has been in fine form since joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli, and despite his recent dip, he continues to score goals for the team.

Victor Osimhen reacts during Galatasaray's 1-0 win over Konyaspor. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

In the absence of the injured Mauro Icardi, he shouldered the team's goal-scoring responsibilities and helped Galatasaray to remain unbeaten in all competitions this season.

Patronlar Dunyasi reported that the striker was engaged in a violent altercation with some reporters and cameramen at a Turkish nightclub after the UEFA Europa League match against Dynamo Kyiv.

The publication alleged that the striker threatened the reporters and later offered bribes so they could delete their footage, but the Nigerian has denied the allegations and filed a lawsuit.

What Osimhen told Galatasaray after altercation

The Lions refused to comment on the incident when asked for comments by the media, but a pundit with inside knowledge has explained why the incident happened.

“Victor Osimhen thinks that the issue he had with the tabloids (Acun Ilıcalı's employee) was done to send him away, he thinks that it was done with the logic of 'Let's make him unhappy and disturb him here so that he will go away',” Haluk Yurekli told Spor Gecesi.

He also disclosed what the striker told his manager about his ordeal, confirming the reporters crossed the line.

“Osimhen told the administrators, "This was done to me intentionally. They tried to enter my car. I was harassed,” he added.

Turkish commentator Omer Urundul had earlier claimed the presence of the Super Eagles forward in the league upset their rivals because he gave Galatasaray an advantage.

“Galatasaray acquired Victor Osimhen, who has a market value of 75 million Euros, for free. This upset their rivals,” he said as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

They could further upset their rivals if they secure the permanent signing of Osimhen, which they have begun considering three games into his loan spell at the club.

The finances are not within the reach of the Turkish champions, but they have activated multiple sponsorship packages to be able to afford the signing of the former African Footballer of the Year.

Regardless of the situation surrounding his future, the striker will remain at the RAMS Park until the end of the season.

Osimhen explains goal celebration

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen explained his goal celebration for Galatasaray after scoring another penalty during the 1-0 victory over Konyaspor.

The Nigerian made a crying gesture and later explained it in the mixed zone after the match, claiming those who have an agenda against him can keep crying.

Source: Legit.ng