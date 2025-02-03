Victor Udoh could be playing in the English Premier League this season as Southampton continue negotiations over the forward

The Nigerian star, who impressed at Belgian club Young Reds, has been ostracised from the Royal Antwerp starting line-up

The winter transfer window shuts on Monday night, February 3, and Udoh is set to complete his potential transfer

With the January transfer window closing on Monday night, February 3, another Nigerian star is set to complete his transfer on deadline day.

English Premier League club Southampton are said to be making efforts to sign the impressive forward Victor Udoh.

Udoh, a Royal Antwerp Academy of Belgium product, moved to Young Reds in 2023 and then returned to his childhood club last year.

Southampton continue to negotiate Victor Udoh transfer from Royal Antwerp. Photo: Isosport.

Source: Getty Images

According to football transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano on X, Royal Antwerp have reached an agreement with Southampton over the player.

Jonas De Roeck left Udoh out of the first team

Further reports claim that the 20-year-old is represented by Elite Project Group boss Emeka Obasi, who is an agent to Joe Aribo and Princewill Ehibhatiomhan.

It was gathered that Antwerp coach Jonas De Roeck has left the star out of the first team having sent him to the reserves last December.

He was not part of the squad that featured in any of their last six matches in the Jupiler Pro League.

Although Udoh is yet to score in his senior appearances for the Antwerp club, he netted 12 goals in 27 matches in the 1ste Nationale during his time with the Young Reds.

Daily Echo reports that the majority of his appearances have been late substitute cameos, while he has only featured for Antwerp's under-23s in the third division since December.

The striker, who is viewed initially as an academy signing is set to officially join the Saints.

Saudi club renew interest in Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Pro League giants Al Ahli have again shown interest in Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, whom they failed to sign during the summer.

Reports have it that head coach Matthias Jaissle recently reignited speculation about the transfer of the embattled Napoli striker as he praised the forward’s abilities during a recent interview.

Osimhen was on the verge of moving to the Saudi outfit for a transfer fee of around €80 million in the summer before the proposed deal collapsed on the deadline day.

The Pro League outfit are prepared to offer Osimhen an eye-watering €30 million per year salary.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng