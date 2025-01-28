The Confederation of African Football held the draw for the group stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations yesterday

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle was in attendance as Nigeria were drawn in Group C with Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania

The former Malian international reflected on the draw and shared his plans on how to prepare the team for the tourney

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle was in attendance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage draws held in Rabat, Morocco yesterday and shared his thoughts afterwards.

Chelle was named the new Super Eagles head coach early this month after months of searching for a permanent manager for the Nigerian national team to replace Augustine Eguavoen as interim.

Eric Chelle coaching Mali at AFCON 2025 in Ivory Coast. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

The Confederation of African Football held the draws for the group stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and Nigeria were drawn in Group C against Uganda, Tanzania and Tunisia.

Chelle shares plan for Super Eagles

Chelle, speaking to Super Eagles media after the draw, shared the plans for how to approach the planning for the tournament, particularly with the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers coming before.

"There is no little team in AFCON, you need to be focused," he said when asked about Nigeria's group opponents.

"I said a few minutes later, I'm focused on my players, the team and March. We need to be focused on the World Cup qualifiers and after that, in October, we really can think about the AFCON. Now, we need to win two games in March".

Tunisia eliminated Nigeria from AFCON 2021 in the round of 16 and Chelle was asked if he has a plan to seek revenge on behalf of his team, he refused to be drawn in and claimed he is focused on something else.

“No, I'm focused on the World Cup qualifiers," he said. "This is a draw, there are four teams in each group and anyone in the AFCON can win the tournament.

“Now, I need to watch my players, work with them and stay focused on the two games in March against Rwanda and Zimbabwe and after that, we will see in October for the AFCON. For now, let's focus on March please.”

Chelle displayed self-awareness as the AFCON is not Nigeria's priority right now, it is to get their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers back on track.

In March, September and October, the Eagles will play their final six games of the qualifiers, meeting all Group C members at least once and Rwanda twice.

Multiple reports in the Nigerian media suggest the manager could be let got if Nigeria fail to qualify for the World Cup and may not be in the dugout for AFCON in Morocco.

Yobo backs Nigeria at AFCON 2025

Legit.ng reported that Joseph Yobo backed Super Eagles to go all the way at AFCON 2025 in Morocco later this year and do better than they did at the 2023 edition.

The three-time African champions Nigeria have not won the tournament since 2013, with Yobo part of the squad that won it in South Africa under the late Stephen Keshi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng