Victor Osimhen continues to attract a flurry of transfer interest from several clubs across Europe

The combative Nigerian attacker, despite being on loan at Galatasaray, is currently linked with a move to Italian outfit Juventus

A report has surfaced that the Turin-based outfit is looking to offload its current striker in order to make a bid for the Napoli loanee

The race to sign Victor Osimhen ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window appears to be gaining momentum, with several clubs showing interest in the Nigerian forward.

The 26-year-old, who is currently on loan from Napoli, is enjoying one of the most prolific forms of his career.

Victor Osimhen applauds after the UEFA Europa League match between AFC Ajax and Galatasaray A.S. at Johan Cruijff Arena on January 30, 2025. Image: Rene Nijhui.

Source: Getty Images

The former LOSC Lille forward, who has been involved in 22 goals following his transfer to Galatasaray, according to data courtesy of Fotmob, continues to receive several transfer offers.

Recently, Galatasaray had an offer of around €65 million for the forward rejected by Napoli, but other clubs have continued to show interest. The latest to express interest in the combative forward is Italian Serie A outfit, Juventus.

Juventus show interest in Osimhen

According to a report courtesy of media outlet, Napoli Zone, the Turin-based outfit are keen on the transfer of the Nigerian forward.

The report details that club director, Cristiano Giuntoli, who was responsible for bringing Osimhen to Italy from LOSC Lille, is looking to convince the forward to join the Old Lady.

The report further explains that Juventus is willing to offload current forward, Dusan Vlahovic, to make room for Osimhen.

The report, however, concludes by noting that Napoli's asking price may prove to be a major obstacle to the facilitation of the deal. Currently, Napoli's asking price for Osimhen is reported to be in the region of €75 million. However, for clubs in the Italian Serie A, it is speculated that this fee could well be further inflated beyond the current price.

Amidst this growing transfer interest, Osimhen has remained silent on what could become of his immediate future. However, judging by the prevailing circumstances, it seems almost certain that the Nigerian forward will make a permanent exit from Napoli in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Galatasray pave way for Osimhen’s exit

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Galatasaray appears to have surrendered to losing Osimhen in the upcoming window with its recent transfer activity.

The Istanbul outfit has agreed to a deal with AC Milan for the transfer of Álvaro Morata. The former Real Madrid forward is poised to join the Yellow and Reds on a loan deal with an option to purchase.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng