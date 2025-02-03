Victor Boniface returned to action for Bayer Leverkusen after his proposed rich move to Al-Nassr collapsed

Xabi Alonso trusted Boniface to start ahead of Patrick Schick and he scored the first goal in the 15th minute

The Super Eagles striker in his usual comic tone aimed a jib at his critics after his failed Saudi Arabia move

Victor Boniface is back among the goals for Bayer Leverkusen and his first thought goes out to his critics after his proposed lucrative move to Saudi Arabia collapsed.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr had an agreement in principle with Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of Boniface, with whom they had a personal terms agreement.

Victor Boniface celebrates with Jeremie Frimpong after scoring for Bayer Leverkusen. Photo by Jorg Schuler.

However, the club opted to sign Jhon Duran from Premier League club Aston Villa, who was reportedly chosen based on being younger and his current form.

The decision meant Boniface had to stay in Leverkusen and resume training immediately despite the disappointment surrounding his failed transfer.

Boniface sends message to critics

According to Kicker, Xabi Alonso's decision to start Boniface ahead of the in-form Patrick Schick was questioned by many, having not played for months due to injury and the mental implication of his failed move.

The Nigerian forward repaid the faith with a brilliant goal in the 15th minute to give Leverkusen the lead during their 3-1 victory over TSG Hoffenheim, which got a consolation through Nigerian star Gift Orban.

The avid social media user, Boniface, shared photos of himself from the match on his Instagram page, with a caption that aims a jab at his critics over his proposed Saudi move.

“Na you do data urself, na you buy ur phone urself, write anything about me na you sabi, but dog wey chop helicopter, na lion marry goat,” he wrote.

The second part of the caption is one of his confusing comments, while the first part in essence says his critics are free to write whatever they want about him since they paid for their phones and internet.

After the failed Saudi move, there are concrete possibilities of the former Royal Union Saint Gilloise striker leaving the Bundesliga champions in the summer.

He has interests in the Premier League, while another Saudi Pro League side could arrive for his services in the summer.

Boniface breaks silence after failed move

Legit.ng previously reported that Boniface spoke for the first time after his proposed move to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr collapsed after the club explored other options.

The 24-year-old admitted that he is not disturbed by this situation, as it is the nature of the transfer market, and he will continue to give his all for German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

