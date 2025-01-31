Ademola Lookman recently suffered a tendon injury ahead of the UEFA Champions League fixture against Barcelona

Reports had hinted that the severity of the injury could rule the Nigerian attacker out for an extended period

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has offered a crucial update on the injury to the Super Eagles star in a recent interview

Ademola Lookman's recent injury setback has quickly become a topical issue of concern, not only among Atalanta faithful but also among fans of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The star attacker, who had been in sensational form for the Bergamo-based side, reportedly sustained a tendon injury during the final training session before Atalanta's UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona.

Ademola Lookman looks dejected during the Serie A match between Atalanta and Juventus. Image: Nicolò Campo.

Source: Getty Images

Initial reports suggested that the injury could keep Lookman sidelined for over eight weeks, particularly due to swelling around the affected area.

This news has raised significant worry within the Nigerian football community, as the 27-year-old is expected to play a key role in the Super Eagles' bid to reignite their crumbling FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Amid the growing concern, Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini,has provided an important update on Lookman’s recovery ahead of their Serie A match against Torino, offering a glimmer of hope for fans.

Atalanta coach offers update on Lookman's injury

Speaking to the media, as reported by Tutto Atalanta, the 67-year-old shed light on the injury sustained by the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Player of the Year.

The veteran tactician detailed that the injury was somewhat expected, as the forward had been showing signs of discomfort in training.

However, Gasperini reassured fans that Lookman’s absence would not be as prolonged as some reports had initially suggested. He stated:

"It was more or less what we anticipated. He had been carrying this issue since the match against Napoli. He played through it, and while we hoped everything would turn out fine, he felt discomfort yesterday. Tests revealed a prognosis of three weeks. Let’s hope it’s even shorter.”

These comments from the veteran manager offer a sense of relief amidst growing concern within the Nigerian football community.

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, who has previously expressed admiration for Lookman’s talent, will likely be encouraged by the news that the talismanic forward could return in time for Nigeria’s upcoming international fixtures.

The Super Eagles currently sit fifth in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification group, having failed to secure a single victory in their first four matches, according to data from FotMob.

With Nigeria’s qualification hopes hanging by a thread, Lookman’s availability will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in reigniting their campaign and keeping their World Cup ambitions alive.

Atalanta president speaks on Lookman’s future

Legit.ng in a previous report detailed that Atalanta president, Antonio Percassi, spoke about the immediate future of Lookman.

The Bergamo club chief stressed that the Nigerian attacker has attracted significant transfer interest from several clubs, particularly in the English Premier League.

Percassi emphasised that he would not stand in the way of the forward if he expressed a desire to leave the Serie A outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng