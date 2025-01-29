Atalanta have been dealt a huge blow regarding the availability of their marquee Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman

The marauding attacker reportedly suffered a ligament injury during the final training session ahead of the clash against Barcelona

Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, has shared his honest thoughts on the Nigerian striker's unavailability

Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, has shared his honest thoughts on the unavailability of Ademola Lookman ahead of their final UEFA Champions League league phase fixture.

The Bergamo outfit, seeking a crucial victory against Barcelona, suffered a major setback when their Nigerian forward sustained a tendon injury during training.

Ademola Lookman during the UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta BC and SK Sturm Graz. Image: Marco Canoniero.

Source: Getty Images

Reports indicate that the 27-year-old experienced a disruption in his tendon, which affected his lateral joint, causing significant pain and swelling. The injury is believed to have been caused by an unexpected twist or a forced movement during the session.

Lookman has since been ruled out of the clash with Barcelona, and further reports from Tutto Atalanta suggest he could face an extended spell on the sidelines.

Amid the concerning updates, coach Gasperini has openly addressed the forward's latest setback, reflecting on the impact of his absence on the team.

Atalanta coach speaks on Lookman's injury

Gasperini acknowledged that while Lookman's injury is a significant setback for both the player and the team, Atalanta will not be left shorthanded.

"We're not going to play with 10 men," Gasperini told Atalanta's media when asked about the impact of Lookman’s absence on his plans.

"Of course, it’s unfortunate for both us and Lookman that he won’t be available tomorrow," he added.

Despite the disappointment, the coach remains confident in his team’s ability to adapt and rise to the occasion. He emphasised that high-stakes games like this are invaluable opportunities for growth and development.

"These are top-tier matches, and regardless of the result, they always leave you with something meaningful and provide lessons for the journey ahead," Gasperini explained.

While Lookman's absence adds another layer of difficulty, Gasperini assured fans that his team would be ready for the challenge.

"We’ll see. As I said earlier, our aim is to bring our best to the pitch," he said, reaffirming Atalanta’s commitment to their style of play.

Currently fighting for an automatic spot in the Champions League Round of 16, Atalanta must secure a win against Barcelona in Spain to keep their hopes alive.

However, if recent performances are any indication, the Bergamo club has struggled to maintain efficiency in attack without their Nigerian forward—a concern that looms large heading into this crucial clash.

Atalanta chief speaks on Lookman

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Atalanta president, Antonio Percassi, has spoken about the immediate future of Lookman.

The Bergamo club president revealed that as many as three Premier League clubs are currently interested in signing the Nigerian attacker.

The 71-year-old stressed that Manchester United and Arsenal are among the several clubs keen on a deal for the forward.

Percassi also emphasised that the Italian outfit will not stand in Lookman’s way should he decide to leave the club.

