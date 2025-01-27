The Super Eagles have been placed in a tricky group follwoing the conclusion of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations draws

The Three-time AFCON winners have drawn Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania in Group C

Defending champions Ivory Coast will tackle Cameroon while hosts Morocco were paired alongside Mali

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 group stage draw has been concluded in Rabat, Morocco, with exciting matchups set for the tournament.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, placed in Group C, will face Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania. The tournament promises intense battles as teams across six groups compete for continental glory.

The Super Eagles will begin their quest for a fourth AFCON trophy against Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania. Photo credit: @NG_SuperEagles

Nigeria, who are three-time AFCON champions, are favourites to top the group but will face stiff competition from Tunisia, who are the most consistent team in the competition. Uganda and Tanzania, both rising forces in African football, will aim to spring surprises.

In Group A, hosts Morocco are paired with Mali, Zambia, and Comoros. Morocco, semifinalists in 2023, will look to leverage home advantage. Mali and Zambia are no strangers to upsetting the odds, while Comoros are eager to prove their mettle.

Defending champions Ivory Coast headline Group F alongside Cameroon, Gabon, and Mozambique. This group promises thrilling clashes between two AFCON giants, Ivory Coast and Cameroon.

Full AFCON 2025 Group Stage Draw

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Ivory Coast Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

When will AFCON 2025 kickoff?

The 2025 AFCON will be run from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, across six venues in Morocco.

Morocco working hard for AFCON success

Meanwhile, Morocco journalist Hamza El Amin has highlighted how hard the North African country is preparing to host the rest of Africa when the 2025 AFCON kicks off later in December.

Hamza in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng disclosed that the Moroccan government and the football federation are working extremely hard for the success of the AFCON.

“Morocco is working hard to ensure the success of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on both organizational and sporting levels. Preparations include upgrading infrastructure, with major stadiums such as Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca and Prince Moulay Abdellah Complex in Rabat being equipped according to the latest international standards.

“Training facilities have also been improved, and transportation and hotel infrastructure have been developed to ensure the comfort of both fans and participating teams.

“With this all-encompassing approach, Morocco aims to deliver an exceptional edition of the tournament that reflects its organizational capabilities and highlights its sporting development.”

Potential best and worst groups

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has already divided the 24 participating teams into four pots, with the Nigerian team placed in the first pot alongside host nation Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, defending champions Ivory Coast, and Algeria.

Although the Super Eagles boast the most AFCON medals in history, they could be walking into a challenging group stage at the 2025 edition of the tournament.

Having finished on the podium 15 times—except in the 1963, 1982, 2008, and 2021 editions—the Super Eagles could face tough opposition from Pot 2, which includes Cameroon, Mali, Tunisia, South Africa, DR Congo, and Burkina Faso.

