Victor Osimhen remains linked with a possible move to Chelsea, among several other clubs interested in his services

The Premier League powerhouse has not hidden its admiration for the marquee Nigerian attacker on loan at Galatasaray

Chelsea has recently been handed an unexpected message in the pursuit of the striker after Enzo Maresca's recent clamour

It’s no longer a question of if but when Victor Osimhen will make a permanent move away from Napoli.

The Nigerian striker, currently on loan at Galatasaray, is widely expected to secure a major transfer in the summer of 2025.

Of the many clubs linked with Osimhen, Chelsea seems to be one of the front-runners for his signature.

The connection to the West London club grew stronger after coach Enzo Maresca subtly suggested he wouldn’t rule out adding Osimhen to his attacking lineup.

Amidst the ongoing rumours and speculation about Osimhen’s future, a former Galatasaray player has provided Chelsea with a compelling reason to pursue the striker, with an unexpected message.

Chelsea gets unexpected boost to sign Osimhen

In an interview shared by Haber Sairikirmizi, Galatasaray icon, Ümit Karan, spoke about a standout aspect of Osimhen's personality and leadership qualities.

“Osimhen showed his character once again,” Karan said.

"He immediately directed Batshuayi after the goal. He has truly embraced the team. Osimhen didn’t want to play as a centre-forward in this match.

He was making a statement: ‘If Icardi isn’t here, I am the leader of this team.’ Normally, no centre-forward would make those passes.

“I want to congratulate Osimhen wholeheartedly. He is perhaps the best player in the league, but in this match, he showed the heart that truly sets him apart. He sent a clear message: ‘I will lead this team.’ He suddenly displayed a deep sense of belonging.”

These comments align closely with what Chelsea coach Maresca has been calling for from his current squad—leadership.

It’s important to recall that Maresca had earlier spoken about his team’s lack of leadership. In what many interpreted as a subtle dig at current captain Reece James, the Italian tactician remarked:

“I spoke with him [James] and I expect more from him in terms of leadership within the dressing room.

“He’s improving, he’s progressing, but I expect more. Levi [Colwill] is doing fantastically well. At first, he wasn’t a leader, but now you can see he’s one of the voices in the team.”

Given Karan’s words about Osimhen and his leadership qualities, Chelsea now have even more reason to pursue a deal for the Nigerian striker.

It remains to be seen whether this proposed transfer will materialise in the winter or the summer transfer window.

Galatasaray president speaks on signing Osimhen

President Dursun Özbek outlined the club’s strong interest in securing the Nigerian striker but emphasised that their spending limit would be a significant factor to consider in the transfer window.

