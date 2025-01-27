The draws for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is set to take place on Monday with the Super Eagles set to know their opponents

Super Eagles are in Pot 1 but could still face tough group-stage opponents like Cameroon, Tunisia, and South Africa

Mali and Burkina Faso stand out as potential threats to the Super Eagles due to their recent AFCON performances

As the countdown begins for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) draw, which will take place on January 27 in Rabat, Morocco, Nigeria awaits their group-stage opponents.

Despite being in Pot 1 and avoiding continental heavyweights like Egypt, Senegal, and Algeria, the Eagles could still face formidable teams in the tournament.

The Super Eagles will know their AFCON 2025 opponents on Monday after the draws for the competition are conducted in Rabat.

According to CAF, the AFCON 2025 draw will take place at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat, and top football dignitaries will attend the prestigious ceremony.

The draw will divide the 24 teams into six groups of four, with the top two in each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, advancing to the round of 16.

Here, Legit.ng takes a comprehensive look at five potential tough opponents the Super Eagles might encounter in the group stage:

Cameroon: A familiar rivalry

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon remain one of Nigeria’s fiercest rivals.

Although the Super Eagles have been victorious in their last three AFCON meetings, including a 2-0 win in the 2023 Round of 16, Cameroon’s rich history in the tournament cannot be underestimated.

The five-time AFCON champions have previously defeated Nigeria in three finals (1984, 1988, 2000), showcasing their knack for high-stakes games.

South Africa: Always a tough contest

South Africa is no stranger to facing Nigeria in high-pressure matches in recent years on the continent.

The 2023 AFCON semi-final between both nations was a pulsating encounter, with the Super Eagles advancing on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

South Africa’s Bafana Bafana improved performances in recent years and their ability to push Nigeria to the limit makes them a potential tough opponent.

Tunisia: Unfinished business

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia are another team that could pose a significant challenge.

Tunisia eliminated Nigeria in the Round of 16 at AFCON 2021 and has consistently performed well in the tournament.

While Nigeria has won notable encounters against Tunisia, including the 2019 third-place playoff, their games are often tightly contested.

Mali: A rising force

Mali has emerged as a formidable force under former coach Eric Chelle, who now leads the Super Eagles.

The Malians reached the 2023 quarter-finals and recently defeated Nigeria 2-0 in a 2024 friendly while Finidi George was in charge.

Their disciplined style and ability to surprise opponents make them a team to watch.

Burkina Faso: Determined challengers

Burkina Faso’s history at AFCON includes a 2013 final appearance against Nigeria, where they lost narrowly to a Sunday Mba lone goal.

The Stallions have proven to be consistent performers, finishing fourth in 2021 and reaching the Round of 16 in 2023.

Their resilience and team spirit make them a potential group-stage hurdle for the Eagles.

Mali striker advises NFF on Chelle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lassine Sinayoko has expressed his excitement over Eric Chelle’s appointment as the new head coach of the Super Eagles after previously playing under the Malian tactician.

Sinayoko claimed Chelle’s appointment as Nigeria’s coach is deserved and that he was only sacked as Mali’s coach because the football federation needed a scapegoat for their AFCON exit.

