Morocco will aim to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil as they target their second title

The Atlas Lions have won just one AFCON title, claiming the prestigious prize at the 1976 edition in Ethiopia

They have been drawn into a dicey group which has the unpredictable Mali, Zambia and Comoros

Following the completion of the draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco are already mapping out how to win the prestigious title on home soil.

The 35th edition of the continental showpiece is scheduled to be held between December 21 and January 18 in the North African nation.

A total of 24 teams will participate in this year's competition and they have all been drawn into six groups.

After the first round of matches, the top two teams in each group automatically qualify for the knockout phase and four best losers will join them, Fox Sports reports.

Host nation Morocco are drawn in Group A alongside Mali, Zambia and Comoros.

They made their debut in the 1972 edition of the tournament and won it four years later in Ethiopia in 1976 after edging Guinea to the title.

They crashed out of the 2023 edition of the tournament in Ivory Coast in the Round of 16 following a 2-0 loss to South Africa.

Journalist Hamza El Amin has disclosed that efforts are being made to ensure they successfully host and win the title this year.

He told Legit.ng:

"The Moroccan national team enters the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with an added motivation to make up for the disappointment in the 2023 edition held in Ivory Coast.

"The Atlas Lions were unable to meet the high expectations that followed their impressive performance in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

"Hosting the tournament on home soil presents a golden opportunity to redeem themselves and bring joy to the local fans by clinching the continental title."

Regragui under pressure to lead Mococco to AFCON glory

In a statement, head coach Walid Regragui emphasised that the mission is to win the title for Morocco after almost 50 years.

The tactician acknowledged the unique pressures of leading a team in front of a home crowd but framed it as a motivational force.

Hamza El Amin believes that the manager and his team would also benefit from local support. He added:

"National coach Walid Regragui understands the importance of this edition, especially after benefiting from the advantages of playing at home and with local support.

"He will work on correcting past mistakes by preparing the team in the best possible way.

"The goals are clear: to seize this historic opportunity, boost confidence in the team’s abilities, and secure the long-awaited title since their first triumph in 1976."

