Victor Osimhen's future continues to be a topic of discussion in the media ahead of the summer window

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan in the summer after failing to join Chelsea on deadline day

He will see out his loan in Turkey, and top European clubs are already expressing interest in his signature

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Victor Osimhen's future will be resolved in the summer transfer window of 2025 when his season-long loan move at Galatasaray ends on June 30.

Osimhen temporarily joined the Turkish champions after his proposed moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Al-Ahli, and Chelsea failed to materialise in the summer.

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray against Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa League. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

There is a reported break clause that could allow him to join another club in January, but he has chosen to repay the love shown to him in Turkey and finish the season.

He has contributed to 21 goals in all competitions across the Turkish Super League and UEFA Europa League, which has made Galatasaray also interested in a permanent deal.

However, it is unlikely that he will continue at the club beyond the summer, as Napoli is unwilling to listen to offers below his €75 million release clause from any club.

PSG reignite interest in Osimhen

PSG were one of the clubs who were actively interested in Osimhen in the summer and made offers as high as €90mil to Napoli, which they turned down, insisting on his full €130mil release clause.

The Parisians appeared to have moved on after failing to land him in the summer and signing his former partner Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in that January window.

However, Teamtalk has revealed that the French Ligue 1 champions have not given up and will try again when his €75 million release clause becomes active in the summer.

The Luis Enrique-led side plan to approach Napoli with an instalment payment to ease the burden of having to pay the funds in full.

According to Tutto Napoli, they will face competition from Manchester United, who attempted to sign the Super Eagles forward early in January, but the player declined their approach.

Osimhen’s bright start at Galatasaray has declined in the past weeks, and bar scoring penalties, he would have been goalless in the last six games for Okan Buruk's side.

The Turkish media have feasted on him, with many pundits and club executives telling Galatasaray to abort the mission of finding the funds to sign him permanently.

Osimhen lands in trouble in Turkey

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen landed in trouble in Turkey after a nightclub incident with some reporters who trailed him after the 3-3 draw against Dynamo Kyiv.

The Super Eagles forward was alleged to have threatened the reporters to delete the pictures of him they took and later allegedly tried to bribe them into deleting them.

Bolayir against Osimhen's signing

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray’s board member and aged fan Turcan Bolayir is against signing Victor Osimhen permanently during the club's monthly general meeting.

Bolayir acknowledged that Osimhen's goalscoring is top-tier but is concerned about his injury history and on-pitch antics, which makes it unworthy to splash €75 million on him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng