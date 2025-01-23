Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, has been hit with a fresh wave of criticism from the Turkish press

The Napoli loanee, despite his impressive goalscoring run, has recently been caught offside frequently

A Turkish journalist, while criticising the striker, recently rated him lower than a Barcelona academy product

Victor Osimhen has come under heavy scrutiny from the Turkish media, particularly in light of his recent performances.

While the Nigerian forward has been in impressive form, he has also drawn criticism for squandering numerous chances on the pitch.

Victor Osimhen reacts during the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray A.S. and Tottenham Hotspur at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi. Image: Burak Kara.

Source: Getty Images

Data courtesy of statistical outlet, Fotmob highlights the Napoli loanee as the most prolific striker in the Turkish league. However, he also holds the unfortunate distinction of leading in missed big chances since joining the Istanbul-based club, compounded by a tendency to rack up indiscriminate offside calls.

Amid this mixed run of form, Turkish journalist, Emre Ozcan, has not hesitated to voice his criticism of the Nigerian star. In a bold statement, Ozcan controversially rated Osimhen three levels below Barcelona academy graduate, Mauro Icardi.

Turkish journalist blasts Victor Osimhen

Speaking in an interview, as captured by the media outlet, Forza Cimbom, Ozcan detailed that the Nigerian forward appears far from the quality many often assume him to possess.

The Turkish journalist also touched on how Galatasaray’s current system is tailored to suit Osimhen’s strengths, yet the striker still struggles to convert the chances created for him.

"Osimhen's finishing is three steps below Icardi's. The fact that he does not have this, along with the profile of the back three, is a drawback at times. I think this period is a situation that needs to be analysed from this perspective," Ozcan stated.

The words of Ozcan appear to echo the growing sentiments of the Turkish media regarding the Nigerian forward. Over time, several journalists have continued to criticize Osimhen’s abilities, despite the forward finding the back of the net with remarkable consistency.

Osimhen has been linked with the prospect of extending his loan spell at Galatasaray, with the potential of making the move permanent.

However, the mounting criticism surrounding his performances could lead the Nigerian striker to reconsider committing to a long-term deal with the Istanbul club.

Osimhen hits milestone goal involvements for Galatasaray

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Osimhen reached a milestone in goal involvement with his strike in the UEFA Europa League fixture against Ukrainian outfit, Dynamo Kyiv.

The marquee Nigerian forward, who joined the Istanbul outfit late in the summer of 2025, achieved 20 goal involvements with his goal from the penalty spot.

Osimhen expertly slotted the ball past Ukrainian goalkeeper Ruslan Neshcheret to extend his side’s lead on the night.

Unfortunately for the striker and his Galatasaray teammates, a second-half brace from Andriy Yarmolenko meant the crunch fixture ended in a draw at the Rams Park Arena.

The 26-year-old, visibly frustrated following the conclusion of the match, delivered a strong rallying message to his teammates regarding their recent performances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng