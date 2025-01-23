Landon Emenalo has signed a professional contract with Chelsea after celebrating his 17th birthday

Landon Emenalo is the son of former Super Eagles and 1994 FIFA World Cup star Michael Emenalo

Emenalo is the current sporting director of the Saudi Pro League and previously worked at Chelsea

Chelsea have confirmed that the son of a former Nigerian 1994 FIFA World Cup star, Michael Emenalo, has signed a professional contract with the club after turning 17.

Michael Emenalo was a former sporting director at Chelsea during the era of former owner and Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and oversaw a successful era at the club.

Landon Emenalo playing for Chelsea U18 in the FA Youth Cup. Photo by Chris Lee.

Source: Getty Images

He left the club and worked for two years at French Ligue 1 club AS Monaco before moving to the Saudi Professional Football League in the same role.

The Aba-born football administrator is in charge of giving the final approval to all football transfers at the lucrative Saudi Pro League, including the one that moved Ballon d'Or winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to the country.

Landon Emenalo signs professional contract

As confirmed in an official statement by the Premier League club, Landon Emenalo has signed his first professional contract after celebrating his 17th birthday.

The defender joined the club at the U8 level but briefly had time at Monaco when his father worked at the club and, returned to Cobham at U13, and was signed as a scholar last year.

He has been a regular for the U18 this season and featured in FA Cup wins over Leicester City and Merstham and also plays in the U17 Premier League.

He is eligible to play for three countries: England by birth, Nigeria through his father and the United States of America through residency.

Even though his international future is yet to be decided, he has represented England and the USA at youth levels, playing for the Young Lions in October and November 2024.

It remains to be seen which country he will play for at the senior level and if his father, a former Super Eagles player who starred at the 1994 World Cup, will convince him.

All Nigeria Soccer reported in December 2023 that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) have started monitoring him but are behind England and the USA.

