Obafemi Martins' son, Kevin Maussi, has made his first-ever senior appearance for Italian club Monza

The 19-year-old was in action in their 3-1 victory over Brescia in a Coppa Italia clash on Thursday night

The impressive right-winger holds Italian and Nigerian citizenship but has represented Italy at the U15 level

Italian side Monza have given Kevin Martins his senior debut for the club as he starred in their Coppa Italia game with Brescia.

The right winger made his first senior appearance for the club and played the full 90 minutes in their 3-1 win on Thursday night.

Head coach Alessandro Nesta tried something totally different for the game and rotated his squad.

Obafemi Martins' son, Kevin, has made his debut for Italian club Monza. Photo: Alessio Morgese.

Kevin Martins, 19, was in the starting lineup, and the youngster showed off impressive skills that saw him play until the end.

He provided the perfect cross for Georgios Kyriakopoulos to open the scoring in that encounter.

Who is Kevin Martins?

The teenager was born in Milan, Italy, in January 2005, during his father's time with the Italian club Inter Milan.

Football Italia reports that Kevin began his football career playing in the youth academies of Milan and Inter.

He moved to Serie A outfit Monza in January 2023, where he signed his first professional contract.

The young Martins holds Italian and Nigerian citizenship but has represented Italy at the U15 level.

His dad, Obafemi Martins, shot into the limelight at Inter, where he played between 2002 and 2006.

He went on to represent some other top clubs in Europe, including Newcastle United, Wolfsburg, Birmingham City, Levante, and Seattle, before moving to China.

Martins senior will turn 40 on October 28. He won the Serie A title, Supercoppa Italiana, and two editions of the Coppa Italia at Inter.

