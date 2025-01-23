Mikel Arteta has hailed Austin Jay Jay Okocha as an "unbelievable talent" and one of the best players

The Arsenal manager reflected on Okocha’s charisma, skill, and influence during their time together in France

Okocha had a glamourous career that saw the Nigerian star for some of Europe's top clubs including Paris Saint-Germain

Mikel Arteta has described former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha as an “unbelievable talent” and one of the best players he has ever shared the pitch with.

The former Nigeria star is regarded as one of the best players to emerge from the African continent as his skills, talent, and charisma endeared him to supporters of all the clubs he played for in his professional career.

Mikel Arteta and Jay Jay Okocha shared the pitch as opponents in the English Premier League. Photo by John Walton

Source: Getty Images

According to GiveMeSport, Okocha was ranked among the top 15 greatest dribblers of all time alongside popular football icons like Zinedine Zidane, Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, and Johan Cruyff.

The former Bolton Wanderers skipper starred for some top European clubs including Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Paris Saint-Germain where he mentored Brazilian legend Ronaldinho.

During his time at PSG, Okocha also came in contact with current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who had joined the Ligue 1 club on loan and learned a lot from the Nigerian maestro.

Arteta hails Okocha as one of the greatest

The 2001/2002 season at PSG was a pivotal time for Arteta, then a budding midfielder eager to make his mark in European football, joined the French club on loan from Barcelona.

Okocha, already established as one of Africa’s finest players, was in his final season with PSG before moving to the Premier League with Bolton Wanderers.

Despite their limited time together, Okocha’s influence on the ‘young’Arteta was profound as the Arsenal manager described Okocha as an “unbelievable talent” and one of the best players he has ever shared the pitch with.

“Unbelievable, one of the best players I ever played with; he was a joy to watch. Incredible natural talent. He was a magician.

“He could play any pass. He is very charismatic and has a very good personality. I learned a lot from him,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

Okocha’s enduring legacy in football

After leaving PSG, Okocha went on to captivate fans in the Premier League with his flair, most notably at Bolton Wanderers, where he became a household name.

Known for his mesmerizing dribbles, audacious flicks, and pinpoint passes, the Super Eagles legend remains one of Africa’s most celebrated footballers.

Arteta, who later enjoyed a successful career with Rangers, Everton, and Arsenal, credits players like Okocha for influencing his approach to the game.

Now managing Arsenal, Arteta draws on lessons from his playing days, including those formative moments alongside Okocha.

Okocha denies reported claims on NFF

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okocha has denied reports that he called on the sack of the entire board of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over their decision to appoint Eric Chelle as the Super Eagles coach.

It was also alleged that the former Bolton Wanderers midfielder called for the dissolution of its board and that he alleged that politicians were running the country's football.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng