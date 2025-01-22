Ademola Lookman scored a powerful header in Atalanta's dominant 5-0 UEFA Champions League victory over Sturm Grazs

The victory sealed Atalanta’s place in the Champions League knockout stages with one game remaining

Lookman has been pivotal to Atalanta’s success this season and celebrated his latest milestone with a social media post

Atalanta delivered a convincing 5-0 victory over Sturm Graz at the Gewiss Stadium, securing their place in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages with one match remaining.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side was in outstanding form, ensuring the night was memorable for the Bergamo club and its fans.

Ademola Lookman scored his fourth Champions League goal for Atalanta in the 4-0 thrashing of Sturm Graz on Tuesday night. Photo by Jonathan Moscorp

Source: Getty Images

According to the BBC, Atalanta has progressed to the Champions League play-off round, and a victory against Barcelona on Wednesday, January 29, could secure a place in the top eight and direct passage to the last 16.

Atalanta’s win also coincided with President Antonio Percassi’s 800th game at the helm of the Serie A club, adding significance to an already historic evening.

It was also the 350th win during Percassi’s tenure as president, a feat wildly celebrated by the club’s supporters.

Lookman impresses with milestone goal

Lookman entered the game at halftime after being placed on among the substitutes by Gian Piero Gasperini, replacing Mateo Retegui, and immediately made an impact for Atalanta.

Displaying his trademark energy and precision, the 27-year-old winger was instrumental in Atalanta's attacking flow, quickly changing the dynamix of the game.

Lookman’s efforts were crowned in the 90th minute when he headed in a perfectly timed cross from Charles De Ketelaere to register his milestone goal.

The reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year’s contribution capped a dominant second-half performance from Atalanta, which saw four goals scored in 45 minutes.

Mario Pasalic and Charles De Ketelaere also found the net, while Marco Brescianini added the final flourish with a long-range strike in stoppage time.

Lookman celebrates milestone UCL goal

After the Champions League victory, Lookman took to social media to celebrate the win with a five-word post.

The goal against Sturm Graz marked Lookman’s fourth in the Champions League this season per Transfermarkt.

The victory carried Atalanta to 14 points from seven matches, cementing their position in the knockout stages. Sturm Graz, in contrast, exited the competition after languishing near the bottom of the table.

Atalanta’s stellar performance was matched by the celebratory atmosphere at the Gewiss Stadium, with fans, players, and officials uniting to honour the club’s milestones.

For Lookman, it was another chapter in an already impressive season, further solidifying his reputation as one of Atalanta’s key players.

Lookman drops in Serie A strikers rankings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman may be enjoying an impressive run of personal form, but Atalanta's recent struggles appear to be affecting the forward's broader ratings.

The Nigerian striker has scored in Atalanta's last two matches after failing to find the net in their previous five games.

According to a recent ranking of top attackers, the 27-year-old has slipped in the pecking order for the most lethal strikers in the league after the first 21 rounds of the season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng