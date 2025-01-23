UEFA Champions League social media has hailed Ademola Lookman for his beautiful assist versus Sturm Graz

Lookman dazzled as a super-sub with a mesmerizing assist in Atalanta’s 5-0 Champions League victory

Lookman’s goal against Sturm Graz lifts his tally to 14 goals and six assists across all competitions this season

Ademola Lookman delivered a sensational performance as a super-sub during Atalanta’s emphatic 5-0 victory over Sturm Graz in the UEFA Champions League.

The Bergamo club secured its spot in the playoffs of Europe’s most prestigious club competition thanks to the brilliance of the reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year.

According to the BBC, Lookman was denied twice in quick succession by Sturm Graz goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen, but the Nigerian still managed to create the best moment of the match with his beautiful assist.

The 27-year-old, who had scored Atalanta’s fourth with a brilliant header, dazzled as he weaved his way past six defenders in a breathtaking solo run before providing a perfect assist for Marco Brescianini’s fifth goal of the night.

The goal sealed a resounding win for Atalanta and cemented Lookman’s role as a vital player in their Champions League campaign.

UEFA Champions League celebrates Lookman’s assist

Lookman’s extraordinary assist was widely celebrated, with UEFA’s Champions League social media account describing it as a moment of “cinema.”

The move showcased Lookman’s exceptional technical ability and vision, drawing comparisons to the artistry of a perfectly crafted movie scene.

Fans and pundits alike have praised the 27-year-old Nigerian forward for his ability to perform under pressure and deliver when it matters most.

The assist further reinforces Lookman’s growing reputation as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking talents as his creativity and composure in the final third were evident as he turned a routine play into a highlight-reel moment.

Lookman’s exceptional season continues to impress

Lookman’s latest performance is a testament to Atalanta forward’s remarkable form this season.

With 14 goals and six assists across all competitions per Transfermarkt, the 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year has been a consistent performer for Atalanta.

In the Champions League alone, Lookman has netted four goals and provided one assist in just five starts, making him one of the competition’s best players.

The 27-year-old winger’s ability to change the course of games with his creativity and work rate has been pivotal for Atalanta’s success.

As the team progresses in their Champions League campaign, Lookman’s contributions will undoubtedly play a key role in their ambitions.

The 5-0 win over Sturm Graz not only highlighted Atalanta’s dominance but also underscored the importance of players like Lookman, whose individual brilliance can elevate a team’s performance.

Lookman breaks silence after milestone achievement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman has reacted to his five-star performance in Atalanta’s 5-0 victory against Sturm Graz which has earned him worldwide plaudits.

The 27-year-old winger was instrumental in Atalanta's attacking flow, quickly changing the direction of the game.

Lookman’s efforts were crowned in the 90th minute when he headed in a perfectly timed cross from Charles De Ketelaere to register his milestone goal.

