Ademola Lookman was on target in Atalanta's rout of Sturm Graz in their UEFA Champions League fixture

The marquee Nigerian striker, however, has fallen down the pecking order on the list of the most lethal attackers in Serie A

We shift the spotlight to a list of the five best strikers in the Italian league, as recently ranked by Tutto Atalanta

Ademola Lookman may be enjoying an impressive run of personal form, but Atalanta's recent struggles appear to be affecting the forward's broader ratings.

The Nigerian striker, who was recently crowned the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men's Player of the Year, has scored in Atalanta's last two matches.

Ademola Lookman celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta BC and SK Sturm Graz. Image: Photo Agency.

However, the Bergamo club's five-game winless streak seems to have subtly impacted his standing in Serie A.

According to a recent ranking of top attackers published by Tutto Atalanta, the 27-year-old has slipped in the pecking order for the most lethal strikers in the league after the first 21 rounds of the season.

Despite an impressive record of 10 goals and five assists in 18 appearances, as per data from Fotmob, Lookman currently sits second on the list.

In light of this ranking, we turn our focus to the best attackers currently dominating the Italian league.

Lookman and the best attackers in the Serie A

According to the rankings published by the Italian outlet, below is a list of the best attackers in Serie A:

Marcus Thuram - 6.68

The Inter Milan star leads the pack as the most lethal attacker in Italy.

The 27-year-old, who has featured in every match this season, has already amassed 13 goals and three assists for Simone Inzaghi's side.

Thuram’s exceptional performances are a key reason why the Nerazzurri remain within touching distance of league leaders Napoli.

Ademola Lookman - 6.61

The Nigerian forward closely follows in second place.

Lookman seems to be quickly regaining his rhythm as Atalanta enjoys a resurgence in form.

The 27-year-old, who finished the 2023/24 season as Serie A's most lethal attacker, will be determined to reclaim his accolade during the final stretch of the current campaign.

Matias Retegui - 6.61

The Atalanta forward also features on the list, thanks to his explosive start to the season.

The 25-year-old currently leads the Serie A scoring charts with 14 goals in 19 appearances.

Having recently returned from an injury layoff, the former Genoa star has wasted no time, netting three goals in his last three outings.

Paulo Dybala - 6.41

The 31-year-old finally seems to be finding his rhythm at AS Roma under new manager, Claudio Ranieri.

The mercurial Argentine has contributed to seven goals in Serie A this season, showcasing his form and brilliance.

Dybala's performances have been pivotal in I Giallorossi's pursuit of a European place finish this campaign.

The 31-year-old, however could be departing the Italian Serie A come the end of the season.

Sebastiano Esposito - 6.38

The Italy U21 international rounds out the list of Serie A's most lethal attackers so far this season.

The 22-year-old, currently on loan at Empoli, has been nothing short of a revelation.

With eight league goals to his name, Esposito has been the driving force behind Roberto D'Aversa's side as they battle for Serie A survival.

The Inter Milan loanee is widely expected to earn a call-up to Italy's senior national team in the upcoming international window.

Atalanta coach speaks on Lookman

Legit.ng in another report detailed Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini's comments about Lookman following his side’s win against Sturm Graz.

The 66-year-old was full of praise for the Nigerian attacker, emphasising that his team does not have an ideal replacement for Lookman.

