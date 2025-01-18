Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has left Napoli and joined French champions Paris Saint-Germain in a mid-season move

The Georgian winger moved to France for about €75 million after showing no desire to sign a new contract

Napoli and Antonio Conte have been going through a list of players as possible replacements for the 23-year-old

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia left Napoli and joined Paris Saint-Germain in an unexpected January transfer, leaving the Italian club panicking to replace him.

Kvaratskhelia joined Napoli from Dinamo Batumi in the summer of 2023 and helped the club win their first Serie A title in his first season, and was named the MVP after 11 goals and 11 assists.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during his first training session as a Paris Saint-Germain player. Photo by Aurelien Meunier.

He starred alongside Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen, who won the Golden Boot that season with 26 goals under former manager Luciano Spalletti.

Both players looked destined to leave Estadio Diego Armando Maradona at the end of the title-winning season, but Napoli held on to both players and signed them to new contracts.

Osimhen tried to leave in the summer, but after prolonged negotiations throughout the transfer window, he could only secure a loan move to Turkish club Galatasaray.

The Nigerian striker’s move prompted Napoli to swiftly sell the Georgian winger to PSG to avoid losing him for a lower fee if they wait until the summer.

The club have not begun finding a suitable replacement for one of their best players in the past seasons.

Legit.ng looks at the six players they have considered as potential replacements.

5 possible Kvaratskhelia replacements

1. Ademola Lookman

The Super Eagles star's proposed move to PSG is off after the French champions signed Kvaratskhelia, who is a similar player. According to Tutto Atalanta, reigning African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman is one of the players Napoli have considered. Atalanta would be unwilling to sell to a rival, and Nigerians could literally protest if their player considered such a move.

2. Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United have been open to shipping out academy stars Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford since Ruben Amorim became the manager. According to Corriere dello Sport, Napoli have offered €50 million, but United want more.

3. Ryan Cherki

French youngster Cherki has been on the radar of many top European clubs for years now, but a move has yet to materialise. Recent development today suggests he is one of Napoli’s options to replace Kvara and could come cheaper at around €20mil.

4. Yeremay Hernandez

Hernandez could be the easiest to sign for the Neapolitans because he has a €20mil release clause at Deportivo La Coruna. However, they face competition from Serie A club Como and Premier League giants Chelsea, who are also interested in the Spanish winger.

5. Karim Adeyemi

German winger of Nigerian descent Karim Adeyemi is also on the radar of Napoli, and according to Sky Germany, the Italians have approached him verbally and made an offer of €40mil to Borussia Dortmund. However, the player is not keen on the move.

6. Edon Zhegrova

Lille winger Edon Zhegrova is another French Ligue 1 star on Napoli's radar. The player is reportedly keen to move, but Lille are unwilling to sell in January as they want to finish the season with him and allow him to leave in the summer.

Comparing Lookman and Kvaratskhelia's stats

Legit.ng analysed Lookman and Kvaratskhelia's stats after reports emerged that Napoli are interested in signing the reigning African Footballer of the Year.

The Italian Serie A club want the English-born forward to replace the Georgian who left the club to join French club Paris Saint-Germain this week.

