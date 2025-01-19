Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen remains committed to the Turkish club despite many transfer speculations

Manchester United reportedly made a €70 million verbal offer to Napoli for the Super Eagles striker in January

Osimhen has been one of Galatasaray’s standout players this season with 14 goals in all competitions

Victor Osimhen continues to captivate football fans with his stellar performances for Galatasaray since joining the Turkish giants last September from Napoli.

On Friday night, the Nigerian striker scored his 14th goal across all competitions, reinforcing his value as one of Europe’s top forwards.

Under manager Okan Buruk, Osimhen has been instrumental in Galatasaray's almost excellent campaign, helping the Istanbul club remain unbeaten in all competitions.

According to Transfermarkt, the Super Eagles forward has had a total of 20 goal contributions in 18 matches for Galatasaray, scoring 14 times and creating six assists.

Osimhen’s remarkable form has attracted interest from top European clubs, with Manchester United reportedly leading the race to secure the 26-year-old forward’s services.

Despite public statements from the 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year affirming his commitment to Galatasaray until the summer, the rumours surrounding a potential transfer in January has refused to disappear.

Man United’s offer for Osimhen exposed

Meanwhile, Galatasaray insider Kagan Dursun has detailed how Manchester United tried their best to sign Osimhen in the January transfer window by offering Napoli a mouth-watering offer for the striker.

Darsun shared that representatives from the Red Devils traveled to Istanbul to negotiate with the 26-year-old forward but were unsuccessful in persuading him to leave Galatasaray mid-season despite offering Napoli €70 million.

"Manchester United recently made a verbal offer of 70 million Euros to Napoli for Osimhen. The club came to Istanbul to convince Osimhen but came back empty-handed.

"Osimhen has a January exit clause, there is no clause stating that he will only play for Galatasaray. Osimhen's promise is clear, if you can convince him, do it," Dursun disclosed to Turkish website habersarikirmizi.

Whether Osimhen will continue his journey in Turkey or make a high-profile move in the future remains to be seen but for now, he continues to excel at Galatasaray.

UK-based journalist backs Osimhen’s decision

Manchester-based Nigerian journalist, Samuel Omainikun, is in support of Osimhen’s decision to remain with Galatasaray despite a huge interest from Manchester United.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Samuel disclosed that staying at Galatasaray now is crucial for Osimhen’s growth.

"Turning down Manchester United at this stage of his career might seem surprising to some, but it’s a testament to Osimhen’s understanding of timing in football.

"By staying with Galatasaray, he ensures that he remains the focal point of their attack, which is crucial for his growth, rather than getting caught up in the glamour of a big-money move.”

EPL club warned against signing Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Darren Bent has urged Arsenal to tread carefully as they explore the possibility of signing Osimhen in the January transfer window.

This comes in the wake of Gabriel Jesus’ anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, which has left the Gunners searching for attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window.

