Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk plans to use video analysis to develop Victor Osimhen’s positional awareness

The Nigerian forward has been caught offside 20 times in 14 matches, with six of his goals disallowed

Osimhen has been Galatasaray’s top scorer this season but the striker has been criticised for his positional play

Victor Osimhen’s remarkable performances at Galatasaray this season have been marred by a recurring issue with his struggles with staying onside.

The 26-year-old forward has been one of the standout players in the Turkish Super Lig but his positional play has been called into question multiple times after being flagged offside on many occasions.

Victor Osimhen has been found offside 20 times this season in the Turkish Super Lig, the third-highest in the league. Photo by Anadolu

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has made 20 goal contributions for Galatasaray in just 18 games, scoring 14 goals and creating six assists for the Istanbul giants.

The Nigerian forward’s tally could have been higher if six of his goals had not been disallowed due to offside, leading the Galatasaray technical crew to worry about his positioning during games.

In the ongoing season, only Samsunspor's Marius Mouandilmadji (27) and Eyupspor's Mame Thiam (21) have been flagged offside more often than Osimhen who has been flagged 20 times in 14 league games.

Galatasaray manager to deploy video analysis

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has disclosed he will resort to video analysis to help Osimhen’s positional play after the striker was found offside multiple times in the ongoing season.

Buruk studies match footage with the 26-year-old to refine the striker’s movements, not just to avoid offside calls but to enhance his overall attacking efficiency.

“Top goalscorers often move strategically to gain a positional edge. He will move between the defense and sometimes deceive them. Buruk was quoted by habersarikirmizi.com

“Rather than focusing on how not to fall offside, we show him how to be better with video analysis.”

Buruk compared Osimhen’s style of play to that of Galatasaray legend Burak Yılmaz, known for his intelligent runs and positional awareness.

According to the Galatasaray coach, Yılmaz would often flirt with the offside line, creating scoring opportunities when he timed his runs perfectly.

“Burak Yılmaz was one of the best center forwards in Turkish football, and Osimhen shares similar qualities,” Buruk said. “If he didn’t fall offside, he would score. Osimhen is the same.”

Osimhen has led the line for Galatasaray perfectly following the injury to top striker Mauro Icardi who has been ruled out for the rest of the 2024/25 campaign.

Osimhen holds meeting with Galatasaray teammates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Galatasaray prepares for their match against Dynamo Kyiv, Osimhen is determined to ensure that he and the team have fully moved on from their dismal performance against Hatayspor at Mersin Stadium.

The Istanbul side, who were held to a draw by Hatayspor, were left to rue a series of missed opportunities, as well as controversial decisions by referee, Cihad Aydın.

The outcome, which put an end to Galatasaray's winning run in the Turkish league away from home, has drawn harsh criticism from supporters on a number of players including forward Barış Alper Yılmaz, who has been singled out the most because of his many wasted opportunities.

