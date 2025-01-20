Galatasaray is set to lock horns with Dynamo Kyiv in match round seven of the ongoing UEFA Europa League campaign

The fixture against the Ukrainian outfit comes in the aftermath of a contentious draw against Hatayspor

A report of Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, holding a special meeting with his club teammates ahead of the clash has surfaced

Victor Osimhen is determined to ensure that both he and Galatasaray have truly moved on from the disappointing performance at Mersin Stadium against Hatayspor, as they prepare for their clash against Dynamo Kyiv.

The Istanbul side, who were held to a draw by Hatayspor, were left to rue a series of missed opportunities, as well as controversial decisions by referee, Cihad Aydın.

Victor Osimhen reacts during the Turkish Super Lig match between Atakas Hatayspor and Galatasaray at Mersin Stadium in Mersin. Image: Eren Bozkurt.

Source: Getty Images

The result, which ended Galatasaray's winning streak away from home in the Turkish league, has led to heavy criticism of several players, with forward, Barış Alper Yılmaz, facing the most scrutiny due to his numerous missed chances.

In the wake of the draw and ahead of their UEFA Europa League showdown against Dynamo Kyiv, reports have emerged of Osimhen holding a special meeting with his teammates to address the situation.

Osimhen holds meeting with Galatasaray teammate

According to a report from Turkish outlet, Nexus Sports, following the Galatasaray-Hatayspor match, the marquee striker, along with Fernando Muslera, Lucas Torreira, and Dries Mertens, held an "emergency meeting" in the locker room.

The report detailed that the players addressed their teammates, stating:

"We have no right to play so badly. We must recover as soon as possible."

This meeting, led by Osimhen and his fellow senior players, seems to serve as a wake-up call for several members of the Galatasaray squad, who have recently seen a dip in performance.

The draw against Hatayspor has now reduced their once comfortable lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig to just six points over Fenerbahçe, with a series of tough fixtures looming ahead.

In the meantime, the team's immediate focus is securing a victory against Dynamo Kyiv to confirm automatic qualification to the next round of the UEFA Europa League.

Okan Buruk's side currently sits sixth in the league standings, with three wins and three draws, according to data from Fotmob.

Talks of strengthening the squad ahead of the business end of the campaign are starting to surface, but whether any new players will be brought in remains to be seen.

Conte shares his feelings on Osimhen’s departure

Legit.ng earlier reported that Antonio Conte shared his true feelings about Osimhen’s departure from Napoli.

The Italian tactician, who appeared far from pleased, touched on the several high-profile departures he has had to deal with since his arrival as coach.

The 55-year-old’s comments came in light of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sealing a winter transfer exit to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Georgian forward, alongside Osimhen, spearheaded Napoli’s charge toward the Serie A crown during the 2022/23 season.

Conte, however, detailed his hopes for a few new signings to bolster his squad.

