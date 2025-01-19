Ademola Lookman’s equaliser was not enough to rescue Atalanta as they fell at home to Serie A rivals Napoli

Fans blame Lookman’s substitution for Atalanta’s continued winless streak across competitions

Social media erupts as fans accuse coach Gian Piero Gasperini of undermining Atalanta’s attacking momentum

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has faced significant backlash from supporters after his controversial decision to substitute Ademola Lookman during Saturday night’s Serie A loss against Napoli.

The move, made in the final stages of a thrilling encounter at the Gewiss Stadium, has sparked a heated debate about the coach’s team management and performance.

According to the BBC, Napoli moved clear on top of the Serie A table, six points above Inter Milan in second and seven ahead of Atalanta in third after earning an important 3-2 victory against the Bergamo club.

Mateo Retegui had given Atalanta a 1-0 lead but quickfire goals from Matteo Politano and Scott McTominay turned the game around for Antonio Conte’s men to provide Napoli with a 2-1 advantage.

Lookman beat several players before slotting a shot into the bottom corner for his 10th Serie A goal of the season to restore parity, but Napoli secured the victory when Lukaku headed in Anguissa's cross just moments after the Nigerian was substituted by coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Fans react angrily to Lookman’s substitution

Lookman’s substitution was met with immediate criticism from fans, who took to social media to voice their frustration and anger at the Atalanta coach for his decision.

Many supporters felt that Gasperini’s decision disrupted Atalanta’s momentum during a critical period of the match when they had the ascendency and were pushing for a winner.

Critics also questioned the rationale behind substituting a player who had been instrumental in Atalanta’s attack, especially as the team continues to struggle for form.

Zaniolo’s introduction failed to make an impact, and Napoli capitalised shortly after, with Lukaku scoring the decisive winner in the 78th minute.

How fans reacted to Lookman’s substitution

@EyiaraO took to social media to berate Atalanta coach Gasperini:

“You need a win and you always take off Lookman, a very silly coach.”

@JSaltato also blamed Gasperini for the defeat:

“Gasperini can be as bitter as he wants, but the truth is that he bears great responsibility for the defeat: by taking off Samardzic and Lookman for Zaniolo and Pasalic, when Atalanta were crushing Napoli with possession in the attacking third, he condemned himself to playing with two men less.”

@nox2793 was not happy with Lookman’s substitution: 9

“Match lost by Gasperini who takes off Lookman and puts on Zaniolo”

The defeat against Napoli has only intensified scrutiny on Gasperini, as Atalanta’s winless streak stretches to five games.

Fans are growing increasingly restless, with some calling for a reassessment of the team’s tactics and player management.

Lookman’s goal sets Serie A record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman has etched his name into Serie A history as the only player to score 10 or more goals in each of the last three seasons.

The Super Eagles forward achieved this feat during Atalanta’s entertaining 2-3 loss to Napoli at the Gewiss Stadium, where he scored his first goal of 2025.

