Ademola Lookman etched his name into Serie A history books with his first goal in 2025 against Antonio Conte’s Napoli

The 27-year-old Super Eagles winger netted a brilliant equaliser for Atalanta in a dramatic 2-3 defeat to Napoli

The reigning African Footballer of the Year becomes the only player to score 10+ goals in each of the last three Serie A seasons

Ademola Lookman has etched his name into Serie A history as the only player to score 10 or more goals in each of the last three seasons.

The Super Eagles forward achieved this feat during Atalanta’s entertaining 2-3 loss to Napoli at the Gewiss Stadium, where he scored his first goal of 2025.

Ademola Lookman scored his 10th Serie A goal of the season in Atalanta's 2-3 loss to Napoli at home. Photo by Image Photo Agency

According to the BBC, Atalanta’s quest for a first Serie A title suffered a major dent after they were beaten at home by leaders Napoli led by Antonio Conte.

Mateo Retegui turned and fired a magnificent strike into the top corner to give Atalanta the lead, but Matteo Politano rifled home Napoli's equaliser from a tight angle.

Scott McTominay met Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's cutback with a thunderous first-time finish inside the box to put the Naples team ahead.

Lookman thought he had rescued a point for Gian Piero Gasperini’s team when he beat five players to power a low drive to the bottom corner to level the score.

The Nigerian forward was substituted in the 77th minute and not long after Romelu Lukaku scored the winner for Napoli in a dramatic game at the Gewiss Stadium.

The win for Napoli extends Conte’s Napoli lead at the top of the table, six points above Inter Milan in second and seven ahead of Atalanta in third as Lookman’s bid of winning a first Serie A title suffered a major dent.

Lookman makes history with solo goal

Lookman’s latest strike signals his determination to maintain his top form after failing to score in his last three games against Juventus, Udinese, and Inter Milan.

The 27-year-old forward’s goal against Napoli, his 10th strike in 16 games this season, was nothing short of sensational.

In a display of brilliance, the Nigerian nutmegged Giovanni Di Lorenzo, maneuvered past three Napoli defenders, and delivered a clinical finish into the bottom corner to level the score.

According to Livescore, Lookman’s goal etched the name of the reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year into the history books of Italian football as he became the only player to score 10 or more goals in the last three seasons in Serie A.

The Nigerian international has been a consistent force in Italian football, delivering stellar performances season after season.

Lookman scored 13 goals in 31 appearances for Atalanta in the 2022/23 season and 11 goals in 31 games for the Bergamo club last season.

Lookman scores first goal in 2025

