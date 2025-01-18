Ademola Lookman has ended his goal drought with his first goal of 2025 for Atalanta against SSC Napoli

Lookman's goal came 10 minutes into the second half to help Atalanta draw levels 2-2 against Napoli

The reigning African Footballer of the Year has not scored in the last five games since his goal vs Empoli

Ademola Lookman opened his account for 2025 and ended his five-game goal drought to equalise for Atalanta during their Serie A match against SSC Napoli.

Atalanta took the lead through Mateo Retegui, but Antonio Conte’s side responded with two goals through Matteo Politano and Scott McTominay to lead into halftime.

Ademola Lookman scoring his first goal of 2025 for Atalanta against Napoli. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

The reigning African Footballer of the Year received a pass and had Giovanni Di Lorenzo mopping the floor before shooting with his left foot through a crowd of Napoli defenders.

As noted by Transfermarkt, it's his first goal of the year since scoring against Empoli on December 22, 2024, having endured five games across all competitions without finding the back of the net.

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, who replaced Victor Osimhen at Napoli, put the visitors back in the lead 23 minutes after Lookman's equaliser for La Dea.

The former Chelsea striker’s winning goal came a minute after Lookman was substituted by Gian Piero Gasperini and replaced by Italian winger Nicolo Zaniolo.

The Neapolitans held on to the lead after Lukaku's goal and stole all three points, avenging their 3-0 home loss against the same opponent earlier in the season.

The win helped Napoli extend their lead at the top of the table to six points over champions Inter Milan, who have two games at hand. Atalanta remained third, six points clear of Juventus in fourth.

Napoli interested in Lookman

Conte and Napoli have quickly moved on from the loss of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who left Naples to join Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth €75 million.

The 2022/23 Serie A champions have lined up a list of potential replacements, including Super Eagles and Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman, as noted by Tutto Atalanta.

The move is unlikely to happen after Atalanta successfully fended off PSG’s interest, they will not sell to a direct rival in January and will wait till the summer to cash in from a club abroad.

However, if the reports of the interest are accurate, his goal tonight proves he can be the perfect replacement for Kvara. He showed his dribble ability, composure and finishing skills.

CAF POTY Lookman is not the only player on Napoli's radar; Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, and Lyon's Rayan Cherki, amongst others, are being monitored.

Comparing Lookman and Kvaratskhelia's stats

Legit.ng compared Lookman and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's stats after reports in Italy claimed that Napoli are interested in signing Lookman to replace the Georgian.

Before tonight's game between Napoli and Atalanta and before Kvaratskhelia’s departure, both players have played 17 games each, with the Nigerian having a better goals record.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng